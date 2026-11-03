Alamos Gold Tumbled 12.5% in 5 Days: Should Gold Investors Be Worried?

Alamos Gold fell 12.5% in five days after Q3 results and slipping gold prices. See what went wrong at Island Gold and what it means for Canadian investors.

Given FCF estimates, the TSX gold stock could double within the next 24 months.

Valued at a market cap of $16.2 billion, Alamos Gold (TSX: AGI) stock has declined by more than 12% in the last five trading days. The Canadian gold miner is down almost 50% from its 52-week high, primarily due to a sharp pullback in commodity prices.

So what spooked investors? The answer starts deep underground at one of Canada’s most important gold mines.

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Why did Alamos Gold stock fall after its Q3 results?

In Q3 2026, Alamos Gold produced 119,000 ounces of gold, in line with guidance. It sold 118,400 ounces at US$4,258 each and reported US$510 million in sales.

It recorded a net income of US$166 million or US$0.40 per share, down almost 40% year over year. Its all-in sustaining costs rose to US$1,956 an ounce, which indicates a margin of US$2,302 an ounce.

Today, gold prices are down by more than US$300 compared to the average selling price in Q3, which will reduce the operating “cushion” by another 13% to US$2,000 an ounce.

Gold has been choppy and volatile all year. It first dipped below US$4,000 in June as a strong dollar and Federal Reserve rate hike bets weighed on prices.

What went wrong at the Island Gold shaft?

Island Gold is the key driver for Alamos, and it posted a record 68,700 ounces in Q3. Underground crews averaged 1,790 tonnes of rock a day, and the Magino mill stood at 10,300, according to both company records.

While building underground storage pits for ore and waste, crews hit a strip of weak rock called a dike, and the ground needed extra support before work could continue.

The plan was to dig two levels at once. Instead, the team had to lock the area down with rebar and concrete first, and then dig the bins, which increased costs and caused operational delays.

The new shaft, which is how crews will haul ore to the surface, will now start up about three months late, around mid-2027. The project will also cost about US$42 million more than planned, roughly 5% over its US$835 million budget. And Island Gold won’t reach its full pace of 2,400 tonnes of rock a day until the second half of 2027.

Jefferies analyst Fahad Tariq asked what many were thinking. Is the old 2027 guidance still realistic? CFO Greg Fisher said it assumed 2,400 tonnes a day and pegged the shortfall at about 400 tonnes a day in the first half of 2027.

Is Alamos Gold’s growth story still intact?

Alamos ended September with US$397 million in net cash. It generated US$76 million of free cash flow in the quarter and US$321 million over nine months. It returned US$123 million to shareholders this year, and a US$160 million Turkish asset sale payment landed in October.

Management expects fourth-quarter production to jump 26%. Lynn Lake, the next big project, remains on budget and on schedule for the first half of 2029.

CEO John McCluskey leaned on that outlook during the Q3 call. “We have one of the best growth profiles in the sector. This growth is all located in Canada.”

Should Canadian investors buy Alamos Gold stock now?

If you want a bet on gold, the ongoing dip is the price you pay for leverage. If you want a growth story, watch the milestones. The first is Q4 results, followed by the company’s three-year guidance, which arrives in early 2027.

Analysts tracking the Canadian gold stock forecast free cash flow to improve from US$291 million in 2026 to US$2 billion in 2029. If the stock is priced at 11 times forward FCF, it could double within the next two years.