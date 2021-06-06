Value Investing: 1 High-Growth Battery Stock to Buy
Electrovaya (TSX:EFL) designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles and other electric transportation applications, as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets. The company’s main businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power vehicles as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries.
Electrovaya also sells electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications and industrial products for energy storage. The company’s geographical focus is North America which works well as the market is both large and diverse in this sector.
A unique combination of battery characteristics
Electrovaya has a team of mechanical, electrical, electrochemical, materials science, battery, and system engineers able to provide solutions to clients in the energy and power industries. The company also has substantive intellectual property in the lithium-ion battery sector. Electrovaya’s battery and battery systems contain a unique combination of characteristics that enable it to offer battery and energy solutions that are competitive with currently available advanced lithium-ion and non-lithium-ion battery technologies.
Desirable battery characteristics in Electrovaya’s products include special features in safety and cycle life. The company’s cells are at the forefront of battery manufacturers with respect to cycle life, with excellent rate capabilities. Higher cycle life is critical and necessary in many intensive applications such as energy storage and of important value to less intensive applications such as e-passenger cars.
The 10 Best Stocks to Buy This MonthClick here to learn more!
Technology focus
Further, Electrovaya’s technology focus is optimised to provide batteries of superior energy density, packing density high power, and fast charging capabilities. The company’s latest generation battery management system has developed over the years and provides excellent control and monitoring of the battery with advanced features as well as communication to chargers and electric vehicles.
During the last three years, Electrovaya has developed advanced lithium-ion battery systems with integrated battery management, principally for the electro-mobility industry. The company has developed over 30 models for the electric forklift market and received purchase orders from multiple Fortune 1000 companies.
Scalable business model
Recently, Electrovaya received a contract from Sustainable Development Technology Canada for assistance in developing a high voltage large battery for electric buses. The company also sells products into both the replacement market as well as into the new-vehicle market. It is also developing and marketing cells and modules for energy storage and green electro-mobility vehicles.
Also, the company shifted Electrovaya’s strategy from manufacturing subcomponents in-house to a scalable model using contract manufacturing. As part of this shift, the company developed robust and scalable supply chains which can produce needed components including separators, electrolytes with appropriate additives, cells and cell assembly, modules, electronic boards, electrical and mechanical components as needed for the company’s battery systems.
Global trends and future outlook
Supply chains allow flexibility in production as well as the ability to manage scalable and fluctuating demands, especially for emerging new product introductions. The global trend in technology products is to use high-quality supply chains to achieve scalable production and reduce or eliminate ownership of component suppliers. Electrovaya appears well-positioned to take advantage of this trend.
If you enjoyed this article, click the link below for top market insight delivered directly to your inbox!
The 10 Best Stocks to Buy This Month
Renowned Canadian investor Iain Butler just named 10 stocks for Canadians to buy TODAY. So if you’re tired of reading about other people getting rich in the stock market, this might be a good day for you.
Because Motley Fool Canada is offering a full 65% off the list price of their top stock-picking service, plus a complete membership fee back guarantee on what you pay for the service. Simply click here to discover how you can take advantage of this.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.
Fool contributor Nikhil Kumar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.