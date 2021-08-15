1 Canadian Tech Disruptor to Own for Life

TELUS (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) recently spun out TELUS International (TI) to the company’s shareholders and continues to maintain a stake in it. As a publicly-traded company on both Canadian and American stock exchanges, TI is elevating the company’s world-leading customer experience and innovative technologies for several valued partners around the world. The historic milestone of becoming a public company should enable TI to continue scaling operations rapidly and profitably, creating significant value from strong organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Expanding support to low-income Canadians

Throughout the health emergency, TELUS expanded the company’s support, providing two months of free internet for low-income families, broadening the program to include low-income Canadians living with disabilities and expediting access to the program for students in need. Similarly, TELUS extended free mobility services to about 20,000 youth embarking on a difficult transition out of foster care.

In fiscal 2020, the company’s introduced critter masks to help keep Canadians safe while raising over half a million dollars for the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation to support pandemic-related initiatives. Since launching two years ago, the foundation has raised $16.5 million in support of 1,100 charitable projects.

Owner of the largest corporate social impact funds

Complementing these efforts, TELUS recently launched the TELUS Pollinator Fund and raised $100 million. At $100 million, it is one of the largest corporate social impact funds in the world. The fund offers early-stage financing to purpose-driven companies and entrepreneurs that require support to bring socially innovative, sustainable businesses to life.

Progressing growth businesses with an exceptional team

Overall, the TELUS team’s exceptional efforts in helping the company’s communities and fellow citizens surmount the challenges presented by the pandemic earned TELUS the first place ranking on the globally crowd-sourced poll for 10 consecutive months. Progressing TELUS’s growth businesses with an exceptional team, TELUS’s commitment to the company’s customers and communities underpins the high-performance culture that exists at the company.

Centralized access to specialty mental health services

In support of employee well-being as it navigated the pandemic, TELUS delivered a number of initiatives to promote mental and physical health, while keeping team members meaningfully connected. TELUS provided centralized access to specialty mental health services, and gifted the meditation and sleep app, Calm, to all team members.

Further enhancing diversity and inclusion

In fiscal 2020, TELUS also undertook a series of initiatives to further enhance diversity and inclusion at TELUS and reaffirm the company’s commitment to equity, fairness, and social justice. Moreover, TELUS’s leadership in D&I extends to the company’s board of directors, which is comprised of 23 percent of independent directors who represent a visible minority or are Indigenous, and 46 percent who are female.

Driving better customer outcomes

In a year when TELUS evolved the way Canadians work and connect, TELUS’s team achieved the company’s highest engagement level ever at 87 percent, advancing the company’s status within the top 10 percent of all large employers, globally. The skill, passion, and grit of TELUS’s team, underpinned by the company’s award-winning culture, continues to drive better customer outcomes.

This propels TELUS’s business performance to new heights and appears to empower it to give back to the communities that the company serves.