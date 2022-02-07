Home » Investing » TSX Stocks: An Easy Way to Earn $373 a Month Tax Free in Passive Income

TSX Stocks: An Easy Way to Earn $373 a Month Tax Free in Passive Income

Looking for a stable passive income? Consider these three top TSX stocks.

Posted by Vineet Kulkarni Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

People avoid investing in stocks mainly because of volatility. But not all stocks are equally volatile and risky. Just like restaurants have a variety of menus to satisfy different palates, the stock market also has plenty of options with stocks of different risk-and-reward characteristics.

Conservative investors can go for defensive, dividend-paying stocks, while aggressive investors who can stomach the volatility can consider growth stocks. Here are some relatively safe TSX stocks for passive-income investors.

Enbridge

Canadian energy pipeline company Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is one dividend superstar. It yields a handsome 6.3%, and it has increased the dividend every year since 1995.

Now, there is a reason behind its stable dividend profile. The company operates a steady business model that generates predictable earnings. Enbridge’s earnings do not significantly move as oil and gas prices move.

However, it earns a fee on the volume of energy commodities carried via its pipeline. The majority of its revenues come from long-term, fixed-fee contracts, which provide added security to investors.

Its huge pipeline network provides a competitive advantage and is a cash flow machine. Enbridge plans to pay out 60-70% of its distributable cash flow annually among shareholders in the next few years.

If you are looking for a low-risk investment that generates a decent passive income, Enbridge should be on top of your list.

BCE

Canada’s biggest telecom company BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is another TSX stock that offers a sizeable dividend. It is currently trading at a dividend yield of 5.4% — way higher than average TSX stocks.

BCE has increased its net income by a meagre 2% CAGR in the last 10 years. That’s far lower than some of the top growth stocks. However, telecom companies like BCE are mature ones and grow very slowly. Moreover, their earnings have a low correlation with economic cycles, and thus, these stocks are also much less volatile.

Despite lower earnings growth, BCE stock has returned 60% in the last five years and 170% in the last decade.

BCE could see accelerated earnings growth in the next few years as the 5G rollout gains steam. As a result, Investors could see meaningful value unlocking with notable capital growth and dividend hikes.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is my third pick if you are looking for stable dividends. It yields a decent 5% at the moment and keeps the throne of the longest dividend increases in Canada. Driven by its stable earnings, the company has increased its dividends for the last 50 consecutive years.

Utility stocks generally trade inversely to interest rates. So, some might argue that stocks like CU could underperform in the next few years. However, if your investment horizon is much longer, and your primary objective is to earn a passive income, Canadian Utilities stock is an apt pick.

Bottom line

These three TSX stocks are comparatively stable and offer an attractive risk/reward proposition. I recommend investing via TFSA (Tax-Free Savings account) to generate tax-free gains.

Considering the average yield of 5.5%, if you invest the full accumulated TFSA limit of $81,500 equally in these TSX stocks, you will generate $4,482 annually, or $373 monthly, in dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Earn $8/Day in Passive Income With These 2 REITs

| Adam Othman

Investing in real estate to generate passive income can be an excellent way to boost your monthly revenues through rental …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Interest Rates Likely to Rise: 3 ETFs to Consider

| Adam Othman

The Bank of Canada has yet to officially make the announcement, but it is clear that interest rates are finally …

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Rising Inflation? Check Out This Top ETF

| Chris MacDonald

Inflation concerns are real right now. In Canada and around the world, inflation levels not seen in three or four …

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

4 Discounted Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 6.3%

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors have had to wrestle with increased turbulence to open 2022. In this environment, it may be prudent to …

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Dividend Stocks

Why Birchcliff Energy (TSX:BIR) Soared 10% Last Week, and Why it Still Has Steam Left

| Vineet Kulkarni

What happened? Natural gas stocks have been unstoppable this year. The rally continued last week as well, with Birchcliff Energy …

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Are Out of Favour and Yield 4% Right Now

| Kay Ng

If you invest in the same dollar amounts in these three dividend stocks that are out of favour, you’ll earn …

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

| Aditya Raghunath

The ongoing turbulence in equity markets provides investors an opportunity to buy undervalued dividend stocks at a discount. Quality dividend …

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: How to Earn Growing Passive Income Every Year

| Daniel Da Costa

Saving your money and investing it to earn passive income and have your capital start to work for you is …

Read more »