Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income to Buy Today

2 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income to Buy Today

Take a closer look at these two dividend stocks if you’re looking for assets to create a passive-income stream.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Generating passive income is good for everybody. Earning a little extra money each month that can go towards meeting your expenses or extra things to enjoy is always welcome. Canadian stock market investors can earn some passive income by using some of their savings as capital for dividend investing.

Fixed-income assets like bonds can offer you virtually guaranteed income. You can even generate passive income through interest income by keeping your savings as cash in a high-interest savings account. However, dividend investing in the right income-generating assets can offer you far better returns than through fixed-income assets and interest income.

Today, I will discuss two dividend stocks that could be ideal as foundations for your passive-income portfolio.

Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) is a top utility stock that could be ideal for dividend-income investors. Algonquin Power is an $11.93 billion market capitalization regulated utility and renewable energy company. An estimated 70% of Algonquin’s portfolio comprises utility businesses across several states in the U.S., generating stable and reliable cash flows for the company.

Additionally, the company offers you exposure to the performance of the renewable energy industry. Green energy will power the future, and the industry boasts significant long-term growth potential. Algonquin is well positioned to capitalize on the trend through its portfolio of wind, solar, hydro, and thermal power-generation facilities.

Algonquin stock trades for $17.73 per share at writing, and it boasts a juicy 4.90% dividend yield that you could lock into your portfolio today.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is another excellent investment you could consider to generate passive income through dividend stocks. Enbridge is a $107.09 billion market capitalization giant in North America’s energy industry. It boasts an extensive pipeline network responsible for transporting a significant chunk of natural gas consumed in the U.S. and a quarter of all the oil produced in North America.

The company already plays a crucial role in the economy through its energy transportation business. It also generates significant revenues through its gas utility business, and it is expanding its renewable energy portfolio to prepare for a greener future. Enbridge stock is also a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat with a 25-year dividend-growth streak, effectively making it a cash cow for its investors.

Enbridge stock trades for $52.79 per share at writing, and it boasts a juicy 6.52% dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

Creating a passive-income stream through dividend investing can be useful for various short- and long-term financial goals. You could use the dividend income from your investments as cash for your monthly expenses. Suppose that you don’t need the extra income and want to grow your savings.

In that case, you can consider reinvesting your shareholder dividends through a dividend-reinvestment plan. It can help you accelerate your long-term wealth growth by unlocking the power of compounding.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

4 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors have likely been looking at the TSX today in utter shock. We thought 2022 was off to …

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Dividend Stocks

Buy Alert: 2 EV Stocks With Lavish Return Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Conventional or gas-powered vehicles could be off the road sooner than expected. The increasing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles …

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Defensive Growth Stocks to Buy to Battle Rising Rates

| Chris MacDonald

Surging inflation has led to expectations of rising rates. In fact, these expectations have begun to pick up, with many …

Read more »

food restaurants
Dividend Stocks

Restaurant Brands Stock Yields 3.7%: Should You Buy?

| Kay Ng

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) just reported its fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year 2021 results on Tuesday. The dividend stock popped about …

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Dividend Stocks

Nutrien: A Value Stock to Load Up on Amid Rising Inflation

| Chris MacDonald

Inflation is a big deal. We’re now seeing inflation at its highest level in four decades, spurring concerns around interest …

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Commodities Stocks to Hold if Oil Prices Fall

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Oil is the most in-demand commodity in 2022 following a catastrophic collapse in 2020. Because of the sector’s remarkable rebound …

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend-Paying ETFs for Inflation Protection

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Inflation protection is the call of the times, given the 5.1% Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading in January. According to …

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Income Seekers: 2 Safe Stocks for $5,000 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income seekers have been looking to dividend stocks a lot lately. This comes mainly from the risks in the …

Read more »