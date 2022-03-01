2 Top Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy for March 2022

Tech stocks have been tumbling for a while, and value-seeking investors might want to invest in these two tech stocks to get a bargain.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has reached soaring new heights year after year for some time now, with an impressive performance in 2021. However, the start of 2022 has painted a far more underwhelming picture for Canadian investors. At writing, the Canadian benchmark index is down by 2.32% year to date and by almost 4% since February 9, 2022.

Growth stocks in the tech sector have been battered and bruised amid a sell-off sustained for several months now. The downturn in the tech sector has been devastating for investment returns, and many investors are sticking to less risky investments.

Risk-averse investors might be wary of investing in technology stocks . However, the current situation has opened up several opportunities for growth-seeking investors to find high-quality companies trading for attractive valuations on the stock market.

If you have the capital to spare and don’t mind assuming the risk that comes with investing in growth stocks, I will discuss two TSX tech stocks you could consider adding to your portfolio.

Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) investors have had a roller coaster of a year. The $4.63 billion market capitalization point-of-sale and e-commerce software provider is based in Montreal, and it had a strong start when it made its debut on the TSX in 2019. After delivering several quarters of stellar growth, Lightspeed stock was hit by a sell-off in 2021 that hasn’t slowed down.

At writing, Lightspeed stock trades for $31.22 per share, and it is down by over 80% from its all-time high in September 2021. While the company’s performance on the stock market has declined amid the broad tech sector sell-off, its management has done an outstanding job of expanding its international presence and product offering. It could be a bargain for value-seeking investors at its current levels.

Descartes Systems

Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG)(NASDAQ:DSGX) is a Canadian multinational technology company that specializes in logistics software, supply chain management software, and cloud-based services for logistics businesses. The Waterloo-based $7.28 billion market capitalization tech company plays a crucial role in addressing the supply chain management issues that businesses face worldwide.

The tech sell-off has not spared Descartes Systems stock. At writing, Descartes Systems stock trades for $85.89 per share, and it is down by over 24% from its all-time high in November 2021. Despite the significant downward correction, Descartes stock is up by over 202% in the last five years. It could be a stock worth considering for your portfolio due to the increasing importance of its services in the changing global landscape.

Foolish takeaway