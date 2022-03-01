Home » Investing » Pembina Stock Hits 52-Week High on Joint-Venture News

Pembina Stock Hits 52-Week High on Joint-Venture News

Pembina (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) stock hit 52-week highs after the announcement of a joint venture, solid Q4 results, and a boosted dividend.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
oil and gas pipeline

Image source: Getty Images

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) shares climbed to 52-week highs this week, as the company made several announcements to investors. First, Pembina stock reported record-setting earnings. Then management announced a joint venture with private equity firm KKR & Co to combine assets.

What happened?

The joint venture with KKR would see the combination of western Canadian natural gas-processing assets with Pembina stock. The deal would be worth $11.4 billion, giving Pembina enormous exposure to the rising natural gas volumes in western Canada. This helps, as natural gas prices continue to climb with supply disruptions affecting the industry.

Pembina stock will head the new company, owning 60% and KKR the rest. The new combined venture should deliver natural gas output of five billion cubic feet per day. Furthermore, the energy giant stated it would then increase its dividend by 3.6% after the deal closes, which should be during the second or third quarter.

So what?

The deal should lead to immense efficiencies and cost reductions, according to both companies. Pembina stock expects mid- to high single-digit growth in adjusted cash flow per share over the next five years. Yet while all this sounds like great news, and it is, analysts like Michael Shaw from Raymond James warn to be cautious.

Shaw maintained his “market perform” recommendation recently, though raised the target price by a dollar to $44.50. This came from the company’s strong fourth-quarter results and 2022 outlook. Favourable commodity prices, financial strength and increased drilling activity all led to solid results. Furthermore, its marketing game really upped the ante in 2021, which all led to a record year end.

Still, Shaw believes the solid performance is already reflected in the company’s share price of $43.76 as of writing. The company’s performance is in line with its performance from the last several years, so it looks to be fairly priced. This is why Shaw continued to hold his “market perform” weighting for Pembina stock.

Now what?

Pembina stock trades at a fairly valued 21.79 times earnings, so Shaw is right it certainly isn’t in value territory. Yet recent news is definitely strong enough for long-term investors to consider the company. Pembina saw a strong quarter that led it to increase its guidance of between $3.35 to $3.55 billion for 2022.

Add to that an increase in the monthly dividend, and investors certainly have enough reason to buy up Pembina stock as a long-term hold. You can now pick up a dividend yield of 5.94% as of writing, with shares up 13% year to date.

While shares may be at 52-week highs, they’re still a ways off from the $50 share price Pembina stock hit before the market crash. That would represent an upside potential of another 16% as of writing. And with a new joint venture on the books, there could be a massive increase in revenue that shareholders can look forward to in 2022 and beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION. The Motley Fool recommends PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION.

More on Energy Stocks

tech and analysis
Energy Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy in March

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, oil prices have increased to over $100/barrel. Investors are concerned that the rising oil prices …

Read more »

thinking
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy Stock: Why Is it Rising?

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock has been on the rise lately. Up 17% since the start of the year, it …

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

2 Energy ETFs Are Vulnerable to Dividend Cuts in case of Demand Shocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The energy sector is volatile but it’s a heavyweight on the TSX. If not for the sector’s continuing surge, Canada’s …

Read more »

stocks rising
Energy Stocks

Oil Prices Blow Past $100!

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Crude oil prices surpassed $100 today as this oil cycle is quickly becoming one of the strongest in a long …

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Energy Stocks

Ukraine Crisis: Protect Your Portfolio With These 2 Stocks

| Vishesh Raisinghani

The world watches in horror, as Russia unleashes the biggest invasion of a European country since World War II. The …

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks That Are Still Cheap in March 2022

| Kay Ng

Oil prices are soaring! The WTI oil price is US$97 and change per barrel. The Brent oil price, which tends …

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks: Are You Late to the Party?

| Andrew Button

Energy stocks have been crushing it lately. Whether you’re looking at integrated energy companies like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) or pipelines …

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Baytex Energy Stock Price Soars 16% on 2021 Earnings

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Baytex Energy’s (TSX:BTE)(NYSE:BTE) stock price has increased 16% since the release of the oil and gas company’s 2021 earnings last …

Read more »