Home » Investing » Oil Dips Below $100: Should You Bail on Energy Stocks?

Oil Dips Below $100: Should You Bail on Energy Stocks?

Oil prices are on the decline. Canadians may want to take profits in energy stocks like Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE).

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
energy industry

Image source: Getty Images

Earlier this month, I’d discussed the bull market for the oil and gas market. Indeed, the price of Brent crude rose above US$130/barrel at one point in the weeks following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Today, I want to discuss the recent dip in the oil market. Should investors steer away from energy stocks? Let’s jump in.

Here’s why have oil prices been throttled in recent days

Oil prices were already on a run since late 2020 and early 2021. Markets responded to improved demand, as vaccine rollouts promised a return to normalcy. Meanwhile, supply has remained low.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked a massive response from NATO and European Union allies. Its economy has entered crisis mode in response to stiff sanctions. The United States moved to ban Russian oil imports, which sparked another price jump.

Oil price inflation has softened in response to reports that Russia and Ukraine have made progress on ceasefire talks. Moreover, China moved to introduce new lockdowns on the mainland in response to rising COVID-19 cases. This has rattled the market, as there are concerns this could negatively impact demand going forward.

Should investors look to take profits in energy stocks?

In the beginning of March, I’d discussed whether it was time to take profits in Canada’s top energy stocks. I’d argued that ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, which could lead to a surge in supply, could lead to an end to the oil bull market. Those negotiations have cooled in March, but separate factors have led to a decline for oil.

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) is a Calgary-based company that develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in North America and the Asia Pacific region. Shares of this energy stock have climbed 15% in 2022 as of early afternoon trading on March 16. However, the stock is down 8% over the past week.

It is not too late to gobble up profits in Cenovus Energy stock. The stock is up 84% in the year-over-year period. Moreover, it offers a modest dividend yield.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) is another top oil and natural gas producer. Its shares have increased 35% in the year-to-date period. The stock has surged 90% compared to the same time in 2021.

This energy stock still possesses a solid price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11. It now offers a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, which represents a 4% yield.

I’m still bullish on this energy stock in March

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is the third energy stock to keep an eye on in this environment. The company has put together a great performance after a difficult 2020. Its shares have climbed 14% so far this year. Its shares are up 34% year over year.

The company doubled its quarterly dividend payout to $0.42 per share in 2021. This represents a solid 4.4% yield. Suncor still possesses a very solid P/E ratio of 13. Suncor remains one of the top powerhouses in this space. I’m content to hang onto this stock, even as oil prices weaken ahead of the spring season.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES.

More on Energy Stocks

money cash dividends
Energy Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Top Canadian Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their attractive valuations and growth potential, I expect these three value stocks to deliver superior returns over the next…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Energy Stocks

Why Anaergia Stock Soared 22% on Wednesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares of Anaergia (TSX:ANRG) stock soared 22%, as the company announces "significant" opportunities in its European operations.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

To Energy Firms: Raise Dividends. Don’t Buy Back Shares

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Some Wall Street strategists believe energy firms should reward shareholders with more dividends than doing buybacks when their share prices…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Crude Oil Could Lose 50% of Value: Invest Here Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Crude oil is bound to be a burden on your portfolio in the next while, if not forever. I would…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Why Energy Stocks Fell on Monday and Could Fall Further

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks continue to drop this week, as the ongoing Ukraine crisis and a resurgence of COVID in China have…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons to Avoid Oil Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Oil stocks continues to ride high in March 2022, although the situation is shaky, because there are factors that could…

Read more »

grow dividends
Energy Stocks

Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock Is Up 29.3% in 2022: Buy or Sell?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Oil bellwether Suncor Energy is the top momentum stock today and an excellent pick for investors looking for capital growth…

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Energy Stocks

Why Uranium Stocks Are Down 10% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Uranium stocks continue to be affected by the Ukraine crisis, with sanctions against Russia causing the United States to potentially…

Read more »