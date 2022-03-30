Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy That Have Doubled Investors’ Money Every 5 Years

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy That Have Doubled Investors’ Money Every 5 Years

These three Canadian companies constantly double investors’ money, making them some of the best growth stocks to buy and hold for the long haul.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

When you find a stock that can grow significantly, it’s an excellent investment. But even better than finding a stock that can grow significantly once is finding top Canadian stocks to buy that can double your money consistently over the long run.

Thanks to compound interest and using the Rule of 72, we know that for a stock to double its value in five years, it needs to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 15%. That’s a significant amount.

So, for a company to double its value, and therefore your investment, in just five years is a difficult task. However, it’s not impossible, and several Canadian stocks have achieved these impressive returns.

If you’ve got cash to invest, and you’re looking for some of the best Canadian stocks you can buy, here are three companies that typically double investors’ money every five years.

A top Canadian real estate stock to buy

Investing in real estate is one of the best industries to put your capital to work, and over the last few years, residential real estate in Canada, for the most part, has provided investors with excellent returns.

However, one of the best Canadian stocks to buy that’s been growing investors’ capital significantly is InterRent REIT (TSX:IIP.UN). Over the last five years, it’s earned investors a CAGR of 18.87%, or a total return of 137%. And over the last 10 years, it’s earned a CAGR of 18.86% for a total return of 463%.

Canadian stocks to buy

These results are truly impressive. But what’s even more impressive about InterRent is how simple its strategy is and how consistent the REIT has been. It continues to create tonnes of value for unitholders by expanding its portfolio with investments in undervalued assets or by upgrading its existing assets to grow the cash flow its portfolio is yielding.

The stock has had ups and downs in the short run, but, as you can see by its 10-year chart, it’s an excellent long-term investment. If you’re looking for high-quality Canadian stocks to buy that can grow consistently for years, InterRent is one of the best.

A top retail stock to buy now

Another of the best Canadian stocks to buy, and one that has proven to perform well, no matter how the economy is performing, is Dollarama (TSX:DOL). Dollarama has earned investors a 16% CAGR over the last five years for a total return of 110%. Furthermore, it’s grown its value at a 25.1% CAGR over the last 10 years, which is a total return of 841%.

Dollarama has done an incredible job of executing well and growing its business, as the trend among Canadian consumers to get the most bang for their buck continues to grow. We’ve seen consumers increase their discretionary income for years by saving cash on essential items they need to buy.

And with inflation now ramping up considerably, Dollarama could continue to see an uptick in sales. So, it’s not surprising that when Dollarama reported earnings this morning, quarterly sales were up 11% on strong demand.

For years, Dollarama has continued to find ways to grow both its sales and its income, and the company is showing no signs of slowing down, making it one of the best Canadian stocks to buy today.

A top long-term growth stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP) is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy because of the defensive assets it owns but also the long-term growth it offers.

So, it’s no surprise that over the last five years, Brookfield has earned a CAGR of 16.27% for a total return of 113%. In addition, over the last 10 years, it’s grown at a CAGR of 21.2%, earning investors a total return of 584%.

Brookfield’s defensive infrastructure assets are diversified worldwide, and the fund has proven to consistently find new investments that allow it to grow investors’ capital.

If you’re looking for high-quality Canadian stocks you can buy with confidence and hold for years, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is one of the best investments to consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units and INTERRENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada Stock: Could the Russia-Ukraine War Still Hammer it?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why the Russia-Ukraine war still has potential to hammer Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock in the near term.

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

DIY Investors: 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

Do-it-yourself (DIY) investors can create massive wealth by investing themselves. Here are two Canadian stocks for any DIY starter portfolio.

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Stocks for Beginners

Low Risk Investors: Buy These 2 ETFs for an Ultra-Safe Investment Portfolio

| Tony Dong

A 60/40 balanced portfolio consisting of low volatility Canadian equity and money market ETFs is a good choice for risk-averse…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

5 Stocks to Create a Diversified Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

If you want a diversified portfolio, there are plenty of options to choose. These five stocks could provide a solid…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Stocks for Beginners

3 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Help You Retire Wealthy

| Jed Lloren

Investors don’t need to focus on risky small-cap stocks in order to generate wealth. Blue-chip stocks could work just as…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

| Daniel Da Costa

If you want to get rich by investing for the long term, here are two of the best Canadian ETFs…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

4 Undervalued Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022

| Robin Brown

There are plenty of heavily undervalued Canadian growth stocks to buy in 2022. Here are four top picks that are…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Stocks for Beginners

Covered Call ETFs: Here’s Why New Investors Should Avoid Them

| Tony Dong

Don't get fooled by the high yields - covered call ETFs are no free lunch. Don't think of them as…

Read more »