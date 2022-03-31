1 Metaverse-Based Cryptocurrency That Could Gain Big in 2022

Bullieverse aims to create an online gaming ecosystem targeting the metaverse. Here’s why it is poised to gain traction in 2022.

A metaverse is a platform where you can create a digital avatar of yourself. Here, users can play games, interact, and attend online events and activities, similar to the real world. There are several metaverse-based games created on blockchain networks. These games are generally play to earn, where users can earn digital assets while playing the game.

One such lesser-known metaverse-based cryptocurrency is Bullieverse (CRYPTO:BULL), which should be on your watchlist right now.

What is Bullieverse?

An open metaverse, Bullieverse is built for the Web 3.0 citizen. It was developed for the player and creator community and aims to provide an immersive environment. Gamers enjoy a fair and transparent payment mechanism, which is essential to expanding the play-to-earn economy.

Bullieverse is powered by a “low-code” platform, where community members can create and publish games. Similar to other DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations), Bullieverse will transition towards a community-owned metaverse, as players and creators will be rewarded by the BULL token.

In addition to decentralized governance and an interactive user experience, Bullieverse is focused on providing fair compensation for users, an easy game-creation experience, and ownership of digital assets.

Bullieverse partners with AdmixPlay

Bullieverse recently announced a partnership with Admix to integrate ads into the metaverse. Admix uses a no-code, drag-and-drop SDK (software development kit), and provides a non-intrusive monetization solution for games without compromising the player experience. Admix explains in-play ads appear inside gameplay and will not lower user retention metrics.

According to Admix, it’s an “infinitely scalable model” and the most advanced in-play solution in the market. Creators on Bullieverse will be able to integrate non-intrusive ads from a variety of 300 different brands.

Why am I bullish on the BULL token?

The ability of Bullieverse to achieve its vision will depend on the execution of its foundational framework elements. A framework provides developers with capabilities that will help strengthen the decentralized metaverse ecosystem built around stakeholders that include players, asset owners, and creators.

Bullieverse is a scalable gaming platform built on Ethereum, Polygon, and Unreal Engine. It has a suite of hand-crafted games where you can play and earn the BULL token. The first game launched in Q1 of 2022 is The Bear Hunt. Bullieverse launched the game for its community in January 2022, and it’s the platform’s first play-and-earn game.

There are several factors that impact a player’s earning potential. These include the number of NFTs held, the rarity of the NFT, a metric called difficulty co-efficient, the status level of a player, and the efficiency score.

The Foolish takeaway

In a nutshell, Bullieverse is a gaming ecosystem that compensates the community for their time and loyalty. The users of the game can not only own NFTs but use them to play games. Further, NFT owners can rent and lease assets to others who are part of the Bullieverse ecosystem.

The Bullieverse allows you to host events and experiences and might also be interoperable with other metaverse economies in the future. Bullieverse explains, “The launchpad for the entire vision would be through building a loyal and crypto native community that loves our dope NFT designs, immersive gameplay, and simple game creation mechanisms.”