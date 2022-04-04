Home » Investing » Why Nuvei Stock Climbed 10% Last Week

Why Nuvei Stock Climbed 10% Last Week

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) stock grew 10% last week before falling back slightly on news of a new partnership to access more cryptocurrency trading.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) shares climbed 10% last week before ending the week up 7%, as the company made a partnership announcement.

What happened?

It may not have been the largest announcement in the world, but shares of Nuvei stock shot up 10% in the last week from a new partnership. The tech company announced on Mar. 30 it would create a partnership to start onboarding new users with XT.COM.

XT.COM is “one of the leading global cryptocurrency exchanges,” according to the company’s news release. The goal will be to make it easier for users to open accounts and access payment methods. This includes bank transfers, Apple Pay, and over a hundred cryptocurrency assets.

So what?

XT.COM has over 300,000 active users per month and over 30 million users in total, the statement says. This would add them directly to the Nuvei stock platform. Furthermore, it gives Nuvei stock more access to the cryptocurrency market, of which it continues to attempt being a major player.

Furthermore, the partnership expands Nuvei stock across Asia, North America, and Europe. Nuvei hasn’t been shy about stating how it plans on expanding on a global scale. And frankly, this is a necessity if the company hopes to compete with other payment platforms in the cryptocurrency industry.

Bu Nuvei stock still has the stink of a short-seller report on it. Back in December 2021, the company lost much of its value and even today trades at half of all-time highs. The company looks overvalued, trading at 97 times earnings.

Now what?

Nuvei stock seems to still have a lot to prove if it’s going to get investors back on board. Even with this new deal. While it’s certainly positive news, it’s going to need a lot more financial growth to convince shareholders to come back.

That being said, Nuvei has certainly chosen two burgeoning industries with cryptocurrency and e-commerce. As a payment platform, it can be implemented into pretty much any company’s e-commerce space. And if it offers a seamless way to introduce cryptocurrency, then it should continue to grow at a steady pace.

But that’s a lot of “could.” So, for investors wanting a sure thing, I don’t think Nuvei stock is the one to buy today. However, keep an eye on it, because you never know when the next deal could be the one that shoots this stock skyward.

Shares of Nuvei stock were up 2% on Monday and 19% year to date. It currently has a consensus target price of $116 per share.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nuvei Corporation.

More on Tech Stocks

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Tech Stocks

Why Lightspeed Stock Popped Nearly 10% Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Recent gains in LSPD stock could just be the start of an expected spectacular long-term rally.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Growth Stocks for Superior Returns

| Sneha Nahata

These companies are growing fast and have multiple growth vectors to drive their stock prices higher.

Read more »

Value for money
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock: Is it a Good Value Now?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s tech darling trades at a deep discount today, but don’t expect explosive returns in 2022, because e-commerce acceleration…

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Why Lightspeed Commerce Stock Rose 8% Last Week

| Jitendra Parashar

Here's the key reason why Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock outperformed its peers last week.

Read more »

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Tech Stocks Down at Least 33% This Year

| Adam Othman

Tech stocks are usually quite overpriced, so whenever you can get some at a discounted rate, try to take advantage…

Read more »

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Rose 6.5% Last Month

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock rallied 6.5% over the last month. Why the change in sentiment?

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 4

| Jitendra Parashar

Minor strength in commodity prices could help commodity-linked stocks on the TSX open slightly higher today.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) Stock 5-Minute Analysis: Is It Still a Buy in 2022?

| Tony Dong

Consider reading this breakdown before you buy

Read more »