Why Nuvei Stock Climbed 10% Last Week

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) stock grew 10% last week before falling back slightly on news of a new partnership to access more cryptocurrency trading.

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) shares climbed 10% last week before ending the week up 7%, as the company made a partnership announcement.

What happened?

It may not have been the largest announcement in the world, but shares of Nuvei stock shot up 10% in the last week from a new partnership. The tech company announced on Mar. 30 it would create a partnership to start onboarding new users with XT.COM.

XT.COM is “one of the leading global cryptocurrency exchanges,” according to the company’s news release. The goal will be to make it easier for users to open accounts and access payment methods. This includes bank transfers, Apple Pay, and over a hundred cryptocurrency assets.

So what?

XT.COM has over 300,000 active users per month and over 30 million users in total, the statement says. This would add them directly to the Nuvei stock platform. Furthermore, it gives Nuvei stock more access to the cryptocurrency market, of which it continues to attempt being a major player.

Furthermore, the partnership expands Nuvei stock across Asia, North America, and Europe. Nuvei hasn’t been shy about stating how it plans on expanding on a global scale. And frankly, this is a necessity if the company hopes to compete with other payment platforms in the cryptocurrency industry.

Bu Nuvei stock still has the stink of a short-seller report on it. Back in December 2021, the company lost much of its value and even today trades at half of all-time highs. The company looks overvalued, trading at 97 times earnings.

Now what?

Nuvei stock seems to still have a lot to prove if it’s going to get investors back on board. Even with this new deal. While it’s certainly positive news, it’s going to need a lot more financial growth to convince shareholders to come back.

That being said, Nuvei has certainly chosen two burgeoning industries with cryptocurrency and e-commerce. As a payment platform, it can be implemented into pretty much any company’s e-commerce space. And if it offers a seamless way to introduce cryptocurrency, then it should continue to grow at a steady pace.

But that’s a lot of “could.” So, for investors wanting a sure thing, I don’t think Nuvei stock is the one to buy today. However, keep an eye on it, because you never know when the next deal could be the one that shoots this stock skyward.

Shares of Nuvei stock were up 2% on Monday and 19% year to date. It currently has a consensus target price of $116 per share.