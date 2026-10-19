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5N Plus Is Down 45% and Looks Cheap: The Price at Which it Becomes a Buy

With expanding production capacity, a robust order backlog, and favourable long-term industry trends, 5N Plus appears well-positioned for sustained growth, making it an attractive investment opportunity for long-term investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
Key Points
  • 5N Plus, which offers specialty semiconductors and performance materials, demonstrates strong growth potential, supported by a robust $420 million backlog, plans for a 50% capacity expansion, and strategic positioning in high-growth markets, which support its long-term revenue prospects despite current margin pressures.
  • Trading at 3.3x forward sales and 25.3x forward earnings, 5N Plus presents a potentially attractive buying opportunity for investors, with the recent pullback offering a chance to capitalize on the company's promising growth trajectory and favorable industry trends.

Following last month’s pullback, Canadian equity markets have staged a healthy recovery this month, with the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gaining 2.7% month to date and trading just 2.4% below its all-time high. Rising commodity prices and a resilient domestic economy appear to have supported this rebound. However, not all stocks have participated in the recovery, with some still trading at substantial discounts to their recent highs. One such stock is 5N Plus (TSX: VNP), whose shares have fallen more than 45% from their recent highs.

Let’s examine 5N Plus’s business outlook, recent financial performance, growth prospects, and valuation to determine whether this pullback presents an attractive buying opportunity.

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Source: Getty Images

5N Plus’s business outlook

5N Plus is a leading global supplier of specialty semiconductors and performance materials that serve a diverse range of industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceuticals, medical imaging, and industrial applications. The company reported an impressive second-quarter performance in August, with its top line growing by 28.3% to $122.4 million. Volume growth across both its specialty semiconductors and performance materials segments boosted its sales.

Supported by its top-line growth, the company’s gross profits rose 12% to $37 million. However, gross profit as a percentage of total revenue fell 430 basis points to 30.3% as higher metal and chemical input costs diluted the favourable impact of sales leverage. Meanwhile, the company reported net income of $19.7 million, or $0.22 per share, a 29.4% year-over-year increase. In addition, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 10%, while the adjusted EBITDA margin fell 460 basis points to 21.7%.

Supported by solid financial performance, the company strengthened its balance sheet by lowering net debt to $23.7 million from $50.3 million at the beginning of this year. Besides, its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stands at a healthy 0.21. Let’s look at its growth prospects.

5N Plus’s growth prospects

5N Plus’s long-term growth outlook remains promising, supported by favourable industry fundamentals, structural growth across its specialty semiconductor markets, and the resilience of its performance materials business. Its expertise in manufacturing ultra-high-purity specialty semiconductor compounds also positions the company to capture additional market share and expand its addressable market as demand for advanced materials increases.

To capitalize on these opportunities, 5N Plus is expanding production. Last month, the company announced plans to increase capacity at its St. George, Utah, facility by approximately 50% to accommodate growing customer demand. Management expects to complete the expansion by the end of next year. Additionally, the company secured a US$7.3 million award from the U.S. Department of War to establish domestic production of gallium arsenide components for defence applications, potentially strengthening its position in North America’s strategically important semiconductor supply chain.

Meanwhile, 5N Plus’s $420 million backlog at the end of the second quarter, equivalent to approximately 313 days of annualized revenue, provides considerable visibility into future sales. This robust backlog, combined with capacity expansion and growing demand across its key markets, could support sustained revenue growth.

Amid rising input and operating costs, the company is emphasizing disciplined execution of productivity initiatives to improve operational efficiency, optimize its cost structure, and realize economies of scale. These measures could help protect margins while supporting profitable growth. Considering its favourable industry dynamics, expanding production capacity, strong backlog, and operational improvement initiatives, I believe 5N Plus has healthy long-term growth prospects.

Investors’ takeaway

5N Plus shares have come under significant pressure recently, falling more than 45% from their recent highs. Rising input costs, which could weigh on margins, and a broader selloff in semiconductor stocks have dampened investor sentiment. However, this pullback has brought the company’s valuation to more attractive levels. 5N Plus currently trades at 3.3 times forward sales and 25.3 times forward earnings, which appear reasonable given its strong growth prospects.

Given its expanding production capacity, solid order backlog, and favourable long-term industry trends, I believe the recent weakness could offer an attractive entry point for investors with higher risk tolerance and a long-term investment horizon. Accumulating shares at current levels could position investors to benefit from the company’s growth potential and generate attractive long-term returns.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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