Ottawa’s Defence Spending Boom: This Canadian Tech Stock is Already Cashing In

MDA has identifiable government and defence work, but its backlog and profit margins reveal more than the spending headlines.

Backlog and EBITDA growth still need to become shareholder cash flow.

A larger defence budget can attract a crowd of investment ideas. The harder task is finding a company with identifiable work, then establishing how much of that work becomes profit and cash. A government spending target isn’t revenue until someone earns a contract and delivers it.

Canada’s ambition includes technology that can serve both civilian and military customers. At the Canada Investment Summit, Prime Minister Mark Carney described “Dual-use applications that will drive innovation and productivity across the wider economy.” That’s the government’s intended economic connection, but not a promise of returns for a particular stock.

For investors, the distinction matters. A satellite company can have genuine defence exposure while receiving most of its current growth from commercial work. Combining everything under a defence headline makes the opportunity look simpler than it really is.

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Look for booked work

MDA Space (TSX: MDA) provides a concrete company to examine. Its second-quarter update identified program wins involving the Canadian Space Agency and Japan’s Ministry of Defense, alongside more recent Canadian Armed Forces and European Space Agency work.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $498.6 million, up 33.6%, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $96.3 million, up 26.2%. Its satellite systems business grew especially quickly, with management pointing principally to work on the commercial Telesat Lightspeed program.

That makes MDA’s growth real while keeping its origin clear. I’d avoid claiming all those dollars came from Ottawa’s defence expansion. The investment case spans satellite manufacturing, robotics, and geointelligence, with several customers and procurement timelines.

What to watch

The quarter’s order book is particularly useful. Opening backlog was $3,692.7 million. MDA recognized $498.6 million of revenue and booked $808.9 million of orders, finishing with $4,003 million.

Those bookings were about 1.6 times revenue, meaning newly booked work exceeded work converted to sales during the quarter. That’s an encouraging replenishment signal. However, ending backlog remained below the previous year’s $4,567.9 million, so one strong quarter didn’t erase the annual decline.

The filing also disclosed a reduction in work scope associated with the River-class Destroyer program within net bookings. That’s a useful reminder that defence-related work can be resized even when the broader budget is growing. I’d follow firm scope and delivery obligations, not just procurement ambitions.

Before buying shares, I’d also compare actual bookings with letters of interest and unexercised options. Only firm commitments belong in a dependable revenue-visibility calculation.

Watch what reaches shareholders

Profit conversion deserves similar attention. Adjusted EBITDA rose 26.2%, less than the 33.6% revenue increase. Dividing the additional $20 million of EBITDA by the additional $125.3 million of revenue gives an incremental EBITDA margin of about 16%.

That’s below the quarter’s overall 19.3% margin. It doesn’t establish a lasting deterioration, but it gives investors a specific question about growth costs, product mix, and investment spending. Faster revenue isn’t automatically faster per-share cash generation.

For valuation, I’d test the share price against conservative earnings and free-cash-flow scenarios after manufacturing investment. Customer concentration, schedule changes, funding requirements, and execution can all change those scenarios. A strong backlog doesn’t eliminate the possibility of an expensive stock. Furthermore, a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter eligible gains but can’t fund a delayed customer program. This is a growth investment, not a substitute for cash needed soon.

I’d compare growth in per-share cash with growth in company-wide revenue, too. New shares issued to fund expansion can spread a larger business across more owners. Advance customer payments can make a quarter’s cash flow look strong before later delivery costs arrive. Neither is automatically bad, but both affect what the backlog is worth to an individual shareholder. The financing and cash schedule should accompany the order-book calculation.

Bottom line

MDA is already earning revenue from a business with identified government and defence work, alongside major commercial programs. I’d consider it when valuation leaves room for slower deliveries and investment costs. The next evidence I’d want is continued backlog replenishment, stable margins, and cash conversion that keeps pace with the impressive sales growth.