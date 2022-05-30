Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’m Buying Now

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’m Buying Now

This year I’m buying Canadian dividend stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU).

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks are on fire in 2022, and I’m backing up the truck.

With the collapse of the tech bubble and the rally in oil prices, dividend stocks have been beating the market. Energy stocks are making massive gains this year, while financials are down less than other sectors. No matter which traditional value sector you bought this year, you’re likely to have done well.

Around January, I determined that the tech collapse that was underway at the time had a way to go. Sensing more value in beaten-down sectors, I started buying dividend stocks. Since then, the NASDAQ has shed about 10% of its market cap, while energy stocks have rallied. In this article, I will explore three dividend stocks I’ve bought or held in 2022, starting with a top energy play.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is a Canadian oil company that just released a stellar earnings report. In SU’s first-quarter earnings release, it showed massive growth in revenue, earnings, and cash flows. The results exceeded what analysts expected for the company, whose stock rallied considerably following the release.

Why is Suncor’s stock going up this year?

It comes down to one thing: rising oil prices.

This year, oil supply is fairly low due to geopolitical conflict, supply chain issues, and OPEC not raising output very much. When you take three factors that all restrict supply together, they tend to have a powerful effect. Powerful indeed their effect has been, as WTI crude is approaching $120 this year.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is a Canadian bank stock that I have held for about four years now. I first started accumulating it in 2018 and was lucky to have had the opportunity to buy it on an enormous dip in March 2020. This year, I’m still accumulating. Although my 2022 buys haven’t performed as well as the ones I made in past years, I’m optimistic.

TD’s most recent quarter was a beat, and the First Horizon deal will immediately add to the company’s net income when it closes. TD is currently the ninth-biggest bank in the U.S.; after it finishes the M&A deal, it will be the sixth biggest. If all of this goes smoothly, then TD stock should begin to reflect the gains that TD, the company, is making.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund

Shares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) is a dividend paying index fund that I have owned for quite a few years. In 2022, I continue to hold it. XIU is built on Canadian stocks, and the 2022 global macro environment favours Canada’s economy in many ways. Oil prices are high, tech stocks are performing poorly, and interest rates are rising. All of this bodes well for Canada, whose economy is more heavily based on energy and financials than other countries’ are.

As for why I like XIU specifically, it has a 2.5% dividend yield, a low (0.16%) fee, and high liquidity. Overall, it’s a great dividend fund that you can buy and hold for a long period of time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Suncor Energy and iSHARES SP TSX 60 INDEX FUND. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Doing the Math: Is a REIT or Rental Property More Lucrative?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rental property comes up first as a passive-income stream, but is it the best option if you want cash right…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your $10,000 TFSA Into $100,000

| Adam Othman

There are a lot of decent growth stocks that might help you grow your money 10-fold, even if you take…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

Top 3 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Passive-income opportunities like TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) look attractive.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Why Now Is the Best Time to Buy TSX Dividend Stocks

| Robin Brown

Looking for passive income in retirement? Here's why now is a great time to pick up these top TSX dividend…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

2 Water Stocks Could Deliver Mammoth Returns Very Soon

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX water stocks should rise from obscurity and deliver enormous returns, as more investors see the high-growth potential of…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look undervalued right now.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

A Pair of Iconic Retail Stocks Deserve a 2nd Look

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two iconic retail stocks deserve a second look for their favourable business outlooks and visible growth potentials.

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Savings: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Build Retirement Wealth

| Andrew Walker

Here's how investors can turn small initial RRSP contributions into substantial savings for retirement.

Read more »