Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income in 2022

3 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income in 2022

This year I’m collecting passive income from Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock.

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

In 2022, the stock market is down significantly, but you can still collect significant income from dividend stocks. With lower stock prices come higher dividend yields, all other things the same. If you were holding an all-tech portfolio at the start of the year, you’d be hurting now. But if you’d invested in dividend stocks, you wouldn’t be down that much, and you’d have had the opportunity to get higher yields on the positions that did go down in price. In this article, I will explore three dividend stocks I’m getting passive income from in 2022.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is a Canadian integrated energy company. It pays a dividend that currently yields about 3.6%. Suncor Energy profits off the rising oil prices we’re seeing today. The firm makes money by extracting and selling oil and gas, so the higher oil prices go, the higher Suncor’s revenue goes. That should lead to higher profits in the short term. In its most recent quarter, SU delivered excellent results:

  • $4 billion in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)
  • $2.9 billion in earnings, up 259%
  • $728 million in net debt reduction

It was a great showing. Not only did earnings grow, but debt was reduced, paving the way for higher earnings in the future.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is another dividend stock that I’m collecting passive income on this year. I’ve been building my position in TD since 2018. Today, it’s one of the biggest holdings in my portfolio.

There’s a lot to love about TD Bank.

First, it’s geographically diversified, with a strong presence in both the U.S. and Canada.

Second, it’s going to close a major deal this year that will make its U.S. business the sixth-largest bank in the United States.

Third and finally, it’s a great dividend play, boasting not only a solid yield, but also a stellar dividend growth track record. If you invest in a company like TD, you can easily see your entire investment come back to you in dividends alone over a few decades. So, it’s very much a passive-income play worth considering.

Apple

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a stock you might be surprised to see on this list. It’s a tech stock, and tech stocks aren’t known for paying dividends. But Apple does indeed pay one. With a 0.67% yield, AAPL’s payout isn’t the biggest on earth. But it has the potential to grow with Apple’s earnings over time.

Speaking of Apple’s earnings…

They have been steadily increasing over the last few years. In its most recent quarter, AAPL managed 9% revenue growth, which was not sky high, but earnings grew more than revenue did. The company has a lot of advantages that give it pricing power, such as a strong brand identity and an interconnected ecosystem of products that’s not easy to leave. Over the years, Apple stock has stood out for its reliably solid returns. Supply chain problems notwithstanding, that should be the case in the future as well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Suncor Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Apple.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

4 Fundamentally Strong Dividend Stocks Under $40

| Sneha Nahata

Thanks to their reliable dividends and resilient businesses, investing in these under-$40 stocks could be highly rewarding for investors amid…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Strengthen Your Portfolio With These 3 Safe Canadian Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and healthy dividend yields, these three Canadian stocks are excellent buys for retirees.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Everything Is Down Now, But I’d Still Buy These 2 Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two blue-chip stocks are must-buys, even if the market displays instability due to sky-high inflation and fears of a recession.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks Under $20 a Share

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three top Canadian stocks trading under $20 per share also pay over-the-top dividends.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top REITs for Consistent Dividends

| Adam Othman

Real estate investment trusts like these two pay monthly distributions at high dividend yields of over 6%.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: The Ideal Goal for Every Investor

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RRSP is a great place to create income for retirement, but if you aim for this goal each year…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Cheap Stocks With Dividend Yields Over 5%

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks can help you earn a steady passive income amid all market conditions.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Market Correction

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for TFSA and RRSP investors.

Read more »