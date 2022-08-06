Home » Investing » 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in August

3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in August

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) is a top oil stock for August 2022.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Oil pumps against sunset

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

As we kick off August, energy stocks are coming back into fashion. During June and July, oil prices trended downward, as the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) release increased supply. However, they started rising again last week for reasons that aren’t known yet.

Nobody really knows whether oil prices will keep climbing this year, but it doesn’t matter. The highest oil price last year was $76, so oil could go as low as $80 and Canada’s oil producers would still produce massive growth. In this article, I will explore three oil stocks worth owning in August, including one I currently own and another I have traded profitably on two occasions.

Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) has been one of the better-performing oil stocks in 2022. Up 49%, it is doing better than average for its sector. It goes without saying that CVE stock is trouncing the S&P 500 (a common standard investors compare their returns against). For the year, the S&P 500 is down 13.89%, while CVE is making gains.

Can those gains continue?

If oil prices simply stay where they are now, then yes, they probably can. The thing is that CVE stock does not appear to be “pricing in” the earnings implications of the oil prices we’re seeing today. At today’s prices, CVE’s stock trades for just 5.5 times its cash flows. In other words, if you buy the stock today, the shares you buy “earn” back your investment in just 5.5 years. Not all of those earnings are passed on to you, but some come your way as a dividend.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is an oil stock that I currently have a small position in. It’s an E&P based in the United States, that mainly extracts and sells crude oil. It also has a pipeline network, which is used to transport its oil.

In its most recent quarter, OXY earned $4.6 billion, when it recorded a loss in the same quarter a year before. Its sales and cash flows grew considerably as well. Despite all this growth, the stock trades at just 9.8 times earnings and 4.8 times cash flows. Overall, it looks like a great value.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is a stock I traded twice this year, both times exiting at approximately a 10% profit. I still consider the stock a good value, but I didn’t hold it very long because I wanted to use the money to invest in other things.

Suncor Energy had a great showing in its most recent quarter. In it, the company grew its sales by 55%, earnings by 259% and earnings per share by 281%. That’s phenomenal growth. Yet like the other oil stocks on this list, Suncor is very cheap, trading at just 10 times earnings and 4.8 times cash flows.

Suncor stock is not without its risks. It has had a number of notable workplace safety incidents this year, and U.S. investors are pressuring it to sell its gas station business. Perhaps it will be a little more volatile than the average oil stock, but it’s definitely a good value.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

energy industry
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Energy Stocks With Incredibly Fast-Growing Dividends

| Robin Brown

There are plenty of bargain-priced Canadian energy stocks today. Here are three that are rapidly growing their dividends.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Building retirement wealth is a long process, but it’s possible for $100,000 to grow to half-a-million dollars over time.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks That Saw Bumper Q2 Earnings Growth

| Vineet Kulkarni

Some stocks are seeing epic growth even as the market braces for a recession.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Enbridge: 1 of the Best Canadian Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

| Daniel Da Costa

As markets continue to face a tonne of uncertainty, there's no question that Enbridge is one of the best Canadian…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

3 Energy Stocks You Can Hold, Even if Oil Prices Plunge

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Energy stocks that focus on energy infrastructure, like Enbridge, or natural gas, like Tourmaline, are solid bets, even if oil…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

Let it Snow! 2 Energy Stocks to Warm Your Portfolio With Regular Income

| Puja Tayal

Canadian energy companies will benefit from competition amid a tight liquified natural gas supply. Here are two dividend-yielding energy stocks…

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Energy Stocks

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Could Soar if it Acquires Suncor’s Retail Business

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) may be in the running for Suncor Energy's gas stations.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Are Canadian Natural Gas Stocks the Next Suncor Energy? 

| Puja Tayal

Natural gas prices are touching the roof as Russia reduces its gas supply to Europe. Now is the time to…

Read more »