Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

3 TSX Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

Suncor Energy stock is one of the best bargain TSX stocks out there today, with soaring cash flows and dirt-cheap valuations.

Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has had a rough 2022. After two years of very strong performance, it’s down more than 5%. So the tide has begun to turn, and it’s never fun to watch our TSX stocks fall. But there is a bright side – every period of turmoil leads to bargain prices for a select number of stocks.

Without further ado, here are three TSX stocks that are great deals today.

Suncor: One of the best TSX stocks that’s still on sale

Suncor Inc. (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is Canada’s $54 billion premier integrated oil and gas giant. This means that Suncor is involved in the upstream business (oil and gas production), as well as the downstream business (refining). These businesses each have their own demand/supply fundamentals. This diversification translates into steadier and less volatile results.

For investors, this is a great deal. But the deal doesn’t end there. In 2022, safety issues have plagued Suncor. On top of this, oil prices have fallen from their highs. We also have environmental concerns that are always looming in the background with oil and gas companies. The end result is clear and simple – Suncor stock is significantly undervalued today.

TSX stocks Suncor stock

Despite soaring cash flows and a 4.4% dividend yield, Suncor is valued at a mere 4.4 times 2022 earnings. At an earnings growth rate of 260%, the stock is cheap. While this year can be viewed as the top in terms of oil prices, 2023 will also be strong, with earnings expected to be 190% higher versus 2021. Suncor stock trades at a mere 5.5 times 2023 earnings.

Cash flows at Suncor are soaring, its dividend is rising fast, and returns are through the roof. For example, adjusted funds from operations hit a record high last quarter, coming in at $5.3 billion, up 33% sequentially and more than double last year.  

Nutrien: Feeding the world and offering up a deal

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) is the world’s largest fertilizer producer and agricultural input retailer. It was formed through the January 2018 merger of PotashCorp and Agrium. This vertically integrated business benefits immensely from its scale. This is driving efficiencies and ultimately, cash flows.

Nutrien is another of the TSX stocks that has fallen hard. It’s down more than 15% in the last few months.

TSX stocks

But once again, this weakness has created a deal – Nutrien stock trades at a paltry 7 times this year’s expected earnings. These earnings are booming, as commodity prices are strong and synergies from the merger are coming through.

At this valuation level, Nutrien is one of the TSX stocks representing the best deals out there today. In short, the global population is increasing.  As a result, agricultural industry analysts are forecasting steady and growing demand for the foreseeable future.  So don’t be discouraged by the cyclical nature of the agricultural industry. While it’s subject to changing demand and supply levels on a short-term basis, things are looking good for the long term.  And the stock is cheap, cheap, cheap!

Barrick Gold Stock: One of the top TSX stocks for gold exposure – and a bargain

Barrick Gold Inc. (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:ABX) is the biggest and most well-known gold stock globally. And today, it’s trading at bargain valuations. It’s down almost 40% from its 2022 highs, and trades at less than 15 times earnings.

Barrick Gold stock

Yet gold still has a favourable outlook, in my view. And Barrick Gold stock has been beating expectations lately.

So, while gold has lost a bit of its appeal in the mind of investors, it remains a very strong store of value. This means it’s a good inflation hedge. The US inflation rate is at 40-year highs. Over time, this inflation will reduce the value of the US dollar. Remember that the value of gold is inversely related to the value of the US dollar. This means that we can expect a falling US dollar. This, in turn, will cause investors to flock to better stores of value, such as gold.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien Ltd.

More on Investing

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: Where to Put $100 Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can buy shares of lower-priced TSX stocks such as Kinross Gold and AltaGas right now.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Dividend ETFs Perfect for Beginner Investors

| Tony Dong

These ETFs offer high yields or good dividend growth potential.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are some stellar stocks to buy now and hold until retirement. Here's a look at two options if you…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $500 in the TSX Right Now

| Robin Brown

Here are two TSX stocks to buy regardless of the economy or the stock market.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Investing

I’m Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

| Jed Lloren

Are you worried about bear markets? Don’t be! Instead, buy these three stocks!

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

3 Growth Stocks That Could Easily Double in 2022

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks are going through huge momentum and could easily continue it through 2022 to double in share price.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Investing

3 Stocks I’m Buying in This Volatile Market

| Vishesh Raisinghani

I'm buying beaten-down tech stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) during this market correction.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: How to Build Retirement Wealth With Top Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors are using this investing strategy to create substantial savings for retirement.

Read more »