Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Beginner Investors: How to Invest in Canadian Value Stocks with ETFs

Beginner Investors: How to Invest in Canadian Value Stocks with ETFs

This low-cost, value-oriented ETF is an excellent pick to form the core of any value investor’s portfolio.

Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
exchange-traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Value investing is one of the most popular investing strategies out there. These investors attempt to find companies trading at share prices lower than what their fundamentals entail. The goal is to buy one of these stocks before the market realizes their true value and prices them higher

Some of the greatest investors in history (like Warren Buffett) made their fortunes buying stocks of underpriced companies and holding them long-term. If you’re interested in picking some potentially undervalued stocks, you can find some excellent picks from the other Foolish writers. However, I’m a passive investor, and only invest using exchange-traded funds, or ETFs.

If you’re a beginner, starting your value investing journey using a value ETF can be a good idea. This way, you get access to a portfolio of value stocks managed on your behalf by professionals. Later, you can start adding your own picks to it. This is a great way to benchmark and compare your performance. Let’s take a look at my favourite value ETF today.

What is a value ETF?

An ETF is a fund that can hold a basket of different assets, including stocks, bonds, or even commodities. Shares of ETFs trade on exchanges like stocks, with bid/ask prices. When investors buy a share of an ETF, they gain exposure to all of its underlying assets.

A value ETF is simply a fund that holds a portfolio of value stocks. Value ETFs can be either active or index based. With an active value ETF, the fund manager attempts to pick stocks they think are undervalued based on various strategies. With an index value ETF, a passive set of rules and screeners select the stocks.

Either way, the point of a value ETF is to ensure exposure to stocks with value characteristics. Value ETFs often screen for low price-to-book, price-to-sales, or price-to-earnings ratios. The good ones include a profitability and earnings screen to sift out companies that are undervalued because they are in fact doing poorly (“value traps”).

My value ETF pick

I like the iShares Canadian Value Index ETF (TSX:XCV). This fund tracks the Dow Jones Canada Select Value Index, which holds a portfolio of 34 large and mid-cap Canadian stocks thought to be undervalued by the market relative to comparable companies in their sectors.

Compared to the benchmark iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU), XCV does look undervalued. It has lower price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios of 11.25 and 1.55 respectively, compared to XIU at 14.73 and 1.98. The XCV ETF is heavily concentrated in the financial (56.8%) and energy (23.8%) sectors.

Another bonus for XCV is its above-average dividend yield. On a 12-month trailing basis, the yield stands at 2.7%. This is the yield an investor would have received if they had held XCV over the previous year. In terms of fees, XCV costs an expense ratio of 0.55%, or $55 in annual fees for a $10,000 investment.

The Foolish takeaway

XCV could be a great way to dip your toes into value investing before committing to stock-picking. Using XCV as the “core” of a value portfolio is a great way to diversify. However, remember that value investing is a long-term endeavor. There have been times when growth stocks significantly outperformed value stocks. Staying the course and not chasing performance is the key to success when it comes to value investing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Choice of fashion clothes of different colors on wooden hangers
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Growth Stock I’d Buy Now to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian growth stock has the potential to continue soaring in the long run.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

How to Start Investing With Little Money

| Tony Dong

ETFs are a great way for beginner investors to start building a portfolio with little capital.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Better Buy: 2 Stocks or 500 Shares?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Stocks and shares can mean the same thing, although knowing the difference can help you determine the potential returns.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Stocks for Beginners

Got $250? Here’s a Smart Market Bargain for Your RRSP

| Joey Frenette

Aritzia stock seems way too cheap to ignore amid growth's pullback.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Small Caps to Buy Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Small-cap stocks can be rewarding but they carry higher risk. Here are two small-caps to consider that have growth potential…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: 3 Amazingly Cheap Infrastructure Stocks (With >5% Yield) to Buy Now

| Puja Tayal

While real estate and infrastructure may not be affordable, the stocks are. Here are three cheap infrastructure stocks to buy.

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Stocks for Beginners

3 No-Brainer U.S. Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can diversify their equity portfolio by purchasing shares of U.S. companies such as Alphabet and Salesforce.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy Before its Q2 Earnings Event This Week?

| Jitendra Parashar

Continued strong demand for Dollarama’s affordable goods could help it post strong Q3 financial results.

Read more »