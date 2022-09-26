Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks That Are Actually Beating the Market

3 TSX Stocks That Are Actually Beating the Market

Dependable TSX stocks like Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) and Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L) have beaten the TSX in a harsh 2022.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Businesswoman explaining graph to his coworker in conference room.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has been throttled in recent weeks. It suffered a triple-digit loss in four out of the five trading sessions in the prior week. No one sector was spared from the carnage that has wreaked havoc on portfolios. Meanwhile, it does not appear that the Bank of Canada (BoC) is set to reverse course on its rate-tightening path any time soon. Today, I want to zero in on three TSX stocks that have managed to beat this choppy market.

This grocery retail giant has managed to beat the Canadian market so far in 2022

Grocery retailers have been one of the most dependable equities since the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis in early 2020. Food price increases have been one of the key drivers of inflation since the beginning of 2022. These conditions have crushed Canadian consumers, but grocery retailers have raked in monster profits.

Loblaw Companies (TSX:L) is the largest grocery retailer in Canada. It owns and operates top chains like Fortinos, No Frills, Freshmart, and others. Shares of this TSX stock have climbed 9.8% in 2022 as of early afternoon trading on September 26. The stock is up 33% in the year-over-year period.

The company released its second quarter (Q2) fiscal 2022 results on July 27. It delivered retail segment sales growth of 2.8% to $12.6 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted net earnings per common share jumped 25% to $1.69. This stock possesses a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19. Moreover, it offers a quarterly dividend of $0.405 per share. That represents a modest 1.4% yield.

Here’s a TSX stock in the utility space that is holding strong

Utilities have proven to be another dependable hold in the beginning of this uncertain decade. Hydro One (TSX:H) is the top utility in the province of Ontario. Its shares have climbed 4.8% so far in 2022. The stock is up 13% compared to the same period in 2021.

In Q2 2022, this company delivered basic earnings per share (EPS) growth of 7.5% to $0.43. Meanwhile, it has posted capital investments and in-service additions for the second quarter of $612 million and $547 million. That is up from $553 million and $300 million in the prior year. Hydro One is betting big on its growth, and investors should feel confident in its future.

Hydro One has delivered dividend increases in every year since its inception on the TSX. It is currently trading in attractive value territory with a P/E ratio of 20. Meanwhile, it offers a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, which represents a 3.2% yield.

One more TSX stock that is beating the main index in the year-to-date period

Metro (TSX:MRU) is another top grocery retailer that is worth targeting in this choppy market. This TSX stock has climbed 4.4% in the year-to-date period. Its shares are up 16% from the previous year.

Investors got to see Metro’s third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on August 10. It posted sales growth of 2.5% to $5.86 billion. Moreover, adjusted net earnings climbed 8.7% to $283 million. This TSX stock last had a P/E ratio of 19. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share. That represents a modest 1.5% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Got $250? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some smart stocks to buy? Here are three options that offer growth and income that you…

Read more »

Maxar Technologies
Tech Stocks

2 Incredible Deals for Your TFSA Today

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Investing in MDA Ltd. (TSX:MDA) could increase capital gains in a TFSA account, and here's one REIT to boost tax-free…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks offer ultra-high dividends and, more importantly, stability towards a solid future of passive-income payments.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Investing

Millennials: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Millennial investors navigating this volatile market should look to snatch up promising TSX stocks like Capital Power Inc. (TSX:CPX).

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Rebound Rockets: 2 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Soar

| Aditya Raghunath

Beaten-down TSX stocks such as Lightspeed and Shopify should be on the top of your shopping list given they remain…

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top TSX Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high yields, attractive valuations, and stable cash flows, these three TSX stocks are excellent buys for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer U.S. Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks may not seem like the best option right now, but these U.S. stocks are simply no-brainers in this…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Put Your Cash to Work: 3 Cheap TSX Stocks (With Dividend Yields of +5%) to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

Make your money work for you. Earn over 5% dividend yields with these under-$20 stocks.

Read more »