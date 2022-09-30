Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Got $500? Create Passive Income of $500 in Just 33 Years

Got $500? Create Passive Income of $500 in Just 33 Years

Only have a bit of cash to invest? By investing in the right stock, you could make $500 in annual passive income.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank next to a financial report

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors who only have a little bit of cash to invest right now shouldn’t be judged for their jitters. If you’re a millionaire, it’s easy to recommend putting money into the market at these low prices. After all, the TSX today is down by about 13%.

However, if you don’t have much cash on hand, even $500 could be used to create wealth in the years to come. In fact, you could eventually make $500 per year in passive income! It all comes down to investing in the right stock.

The right stock

So, what constitutes the “right” stock? It should be a blue-chip company that has a long history of growth behind it. Further, there needs to be some sort of proof that investing in this stock will pay off in the future, and that there will always be a need for what the company offers.

With that in mind, I wouldn’t go with oil and gas companies right now. The oil and gas industry has traditionally been the place to store cash, but this has shifted over the past few years. These companies have experienced an increase in volatility from near-term issues such as the oil and gas glut in Alberta and sanctions on Russian oil. And long-term, we’re all moving towards renewable energy. So, I wouldn’t recommend even a top growth stock in this industry.

Instead, I would look to the Big Six Banks, specifically Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM). CIBC stock offers the highest dividend yield among Big Six peers. It also has the cheapest share price after its stock split. Further, it trades in value territory at just 8.73 times earnings.

How far can your $500 get you?

How long would it take to create $500 in passive income? Right now, CIBC stock offers a tasty dividend yield of 5.45%. To create $500 in passive income per year, it would currently take an investment of $9,144, which isn’t bad to be honest.

However, if you only have $500 to invest, you’d generate passive income of $27.33. But you have time on your side, and lower share prices to boot. So, you’re getting a huge deal compared to 52-week highs plus you can count on CIBC stock to rise to pre-fall prices just as it’s done in every market downturn.

CIBC stock has grown its dividend by a 6.31% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last decade. And you can likely look forward to more hikes. With this in mind, let’s say you reinvest your dividend income again and again over the years, without adding another penny. In that case, it would take 33 years to reach annual dividend income of $511.

How about shares?

In addition to dividend growth, shares of CIBC could also climb significantly. Let’s say the stock didn’t immediately return to its pre-fall prices and instead continued to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% as it has over the last 20 years. In that case, after 33 years, you’d gain more than just $500 in passive income, you would also have a $30,474 portfolio on your hands! All from just $500.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Bet on This Top Canadian Stock’s Post-Recession Recovery

| Joey Frenette

In murky market waters, TD Bank is a great long-term buy for its stable and growing dividend.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Retiring Canadians: How is Your Readiness in 2022?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Even in a volatile market environment, Canadians can improve retirement readiness in 2022 or beyond by sacrificing some of their…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Bank Stocks

Is CIBC (TSX:CM) 1 of the Best Bank Stocks to Buy Now?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although all of the Big Six bank stocks in Canada have fallen in value this year, CIBC looks like it…

Read more »

hand using ATM
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Royal Bank Stock at Current Levels?

| Vineet Kulkarni

RY stock has dropped 20% since January, underperforming broader markets. Is Canada's biggest bank still a buy?

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Bank Stocks

Bank of Montreal Stock: Should You Buy Now or Wait?

| Kay Ng

The economy isn't looking good. However, Bank of Montreal stock is a good buy. You can buy some here to…

Read more »

stock analysis
Bank Stocks

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock: Should You Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia stock just dropped on big news. Is BNS stock now oversold?

Read more »

Meeting handshake
Bank Stocks

TD Bank (TSX:TD): Massive U.S. Deal Could Close Soon

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is about to close a $13.4 billion U.S. deal, sources say.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Bank Stocks

Why You Can’t Rely on the Common Sources of Retirement Income  

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Future Canadian retirees can’t rely solely on the common sources of retirement income. However, there are ways to convert savings…

Read more »