Home » Investing » 3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

Healthcare stocks provide exposure to an essential service sector. They are also the best for passive income in the short and long run.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.

Source: Getty Images

Essential industries are the best place to look when it comes to creating long-term passive income. These are sectors that will not disappear pretty much no matter what happens. Whether it’s food, healthcare, power, infrastructure or other essentials, many stocks offer substantial income through dividends.

But today I’m going to focus on the healthcare sector. Specifically, healthcare companies with long-term growth paths. While it can be exciting to invest in healthcare companies creating new products, it’s not as stable. Especially when you’re seeking long-term passive income.

Therefore, the top three healthcare stocks I would choose on the TSX today are NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN), WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), and Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN).

NorthWest

NorthWest stock remains one of my top favourites thanks to solid passive income, and its massive growth portfolio. The top healthcare stock continues to diversify through the types of healthcare properties it owns. However, it also diversifies on a global scale, adding even more benefits.

But probably the best part about this company is that it offers long-term contracts. On average, it currently boasts a 14-year lease agreement. That’s for about 97% occupancy as of writing! So that dividend currently at 7.67% looks solid as a rock.

And yet this is one of the healthcare stocks trading well within value territory at 8.8 times earnings. Shares are now down 22% year to date, giving you access to higher dividends and strong returns coming out of 2022 and entering 2023.

Chartwell

Another strong REIT for future growth is Chartwell stock. This is one of the healthcare stocks investing in the solid future of an aging population. Specifically, baby boomers are going to need long-term care in the next few decades. So this sector looks primed for growth in general.

That’s why Chartwell is such a great option. It focuses on retirement properties, long-term care, senior housing, and other supportive living measures. The REIT can therefore provide the perfect option for aging Canadians who want to live by their terms. Yet again, this company looks well undervalued.

Chartwell offers a 7.4% dividend yield as of writing, with shares down 28% year to date. Trading at 2.6 times book value, it’s a great buy for those looking to pick up some dividends and hold forever.

WELL Health

Finally, to take another path to growth let’s look at tech stock darling WELL Health stock. This tech stock saw shares bottom out during the past year or so. Yet, it’s not due to anything management has done. In fact, it’s one of the healthcare stocks continuing to break records!

This comes from the company expanding its telehealth options across North America. It continues to buy up more telehealth companies, providing the largest outpatient clinic in Canada as of writing. And yet, because of its relation to the pandemic and tech, shares have dropped by 41% year to date!

If you’re looking for passive income returns, this is one I’d consider. Once we enter a period of growth once more, I believe WELL Health stock is primed to explode. And with shares at just $3, you can afford even a small stake that could double in a year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS and WELL Health Technologies Corp. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

edit Women wearing red sweater shopping online and using credit card at home office
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Soars as Tech Stock Breaks Another Black Friday Record

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock jumped on the report of beating Black Friday sales records of 2021, and there's still Cyber Monday…

Read more »

stock data
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: CGI Stock or Constellation Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are bad, and Constellation stock (TSX:CSU) and CGI (TSX:GIB.A) prove that. But when it comes to…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Here’s Why I Just Bought WELL Health Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

Although there are several high-quality stocks you buy undervalued today, WELL Health Technologies has to be one of the best.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Energy Stocks

Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever

| Kay Ng

If you have the appetite for risk, you might consider investing in some great buys today, including a tech stock…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Tech Stocks

5 Things to Know About BlackBerry Stock in November 2022

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy BB stock?

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Turn $1,000 Into $5,000 by 2027

| Puja Tayal

The bear market has created a sale for growth stocks. The recovery rally plus secular trends could give you fivefold…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks That Look Ready to Double in 1 Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks are "sleeping giants" ready to blast off in 2023 and beyond for investors who pick them…

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Make You Rich by Retirement

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best Canadian tech stocks with attractive dividends that you can buy now to get rich…

Read more »