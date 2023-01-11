How to Generate $500 in Passive Income and $368K in Returns

Passive income is something every investor is interested in, especially right now. Today, I’m going to show you just how much you can lock in — first, by investing to create $500 per year and eventually moving up to $500 per month.
Find the right stock
If you’re looking for a passive-income stock, you’ll want a strong, monthly payer that’s bound to be around within the next decade. Today, I’m going to focus on Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY). The main reason? The company has an incredibly high dividend yield at 10.73% as of writing. Yet it remains in value territory trading at 6.3 times earnings.
Of course, part of the reason this stock has a high yield and cheap price is, it’s in the oil and gas sector. This sector had a wild ride in the last year, but the company is starting to show improvements in the last few months. Passive-income seekers wanting more returns and a lock-up of this yield should do so soon.
Start off with $500 per year
To start, let’s say you’re an investor who wants to create $500 in passive income each year. Right now, Peyto stock’s 10.73% dividend yield comes to $1.32 per share annually. This would mean to create $500 in income annually, you would need about 378 shares.
Here’s how that works out below in terms of how much you would need to invest as well.
|COMPANY
|RECENT PRICE
|NUMBER OF SHARES
|DIVIDEND
|TOTAL PAYOUT
|FREQUENCY
|TOTAL INVESTMENT
|PEY
|$12.59
|378
|$1.32
|$500
|Annually
|$4,759.02
As you can see, to create that $500 per year, an investment of $4,759 doesn’t really break the bank. However, it might if you’re seeking $500 per month. Let’s look at how much you’d need to invest to get there.
|COMPANY
|RECENT PRICE
|NUMBER OF SHARES
|DIVIDEND
|TOTAL PAYOUT
|FREQUENCY
|TOTAL INVESTMENT
|PEY
|$12.59
|4,545
|$1.32
|$500
|Monthly
|$57,221.55
Making it monthly
As you can see, that’s a far larger investment. Now, if you were to reinvest that $500 each year, let’s see how long it would take to reach $500 per month in passive income. From there, you decide to put an additional $1,500 into Peyto stock. Based on its historical data, it would take 23 years to reach $6,003 in annual passive income, or $500 each month.
|
Year
|
Shares Owned
|
Annual Dividend Per Share
|
Annual Dividend
|
After DRIP Value
|
Annual Contribution
|
Year End Shares Owned
|
Year End Stock Price
|
New Balance
|
1
|
378
|
$1.34
|
$505.41
|
$5,289.77
|
$1,500.00
|
523.71
|
$13.94
|
$7,298.98
|
2
|
523.71
|
$1.36
|
$714.23
|
$8,046.14
|
$1,500.00
|
669.36
|
$15.43
|
$10,327.13
|
3
|
669.36
|
$1.39
|
$931.13
|
$11,297.71
|
$1,500.00
|
814.01
|
$17.08
|
$13,902.72
|
4
|
814.01
|
$1.42
|
$1,155.00
|
$15,102.73
|
$1,500.00
|
956.82
|
$18.91
|
$18,090.32
|
5
|
956.82
|
$1.45
|
$1,384.78
|
$19,524.73
|
$1,500.00
|
1097.02
|
$20.93
|
$22,960.39
|
6
|
1097.02
|
$1.48
|
$1,619.45
|
$24,633.23
|
$1,500.00
|
1233.96
|
$23.17
|
$28,589.99
|
7
|
1233.96
|
$1.51
|
$1,858.03
|
$30,504.39
|
$1,500.00
|
1367.09
|
$25.65
|
$35,063.51
|
8
|
1367.09
|
$1.54
|
$2,099.65
|
$37,221.76
|
$1,500.00
|
1495.93
|
$28.39
|
$42,473.56
|
9
|
1495.93
|
$1.57
|
$2,343.49
|
$44,877.23
|
$1,500.00
|
1620.13
|
$31.43
|
$50,921.91
|
10
|
1620.13
|
$1.60
|
$2,588.82
|
$53,571.91
|
$1,500.00
|
1739.41
|
$34.79
|
$60,520.55
|
11
|
1739.41
|
$1.63
|
$2,835.00
|
$63,417.22
|
$1,500.00
|
1853.56
|
$38.52
|
$71,392.92
|
12
|
1853.56
|
$1.66
|
$3,081.47
|
$74,536.08
|
$1,500.00
|
1962.45
|
$42.64
|
$83,675.13
|
13
|
1962.45
|
$1.70
|
$3,327.76
|
$87,064.22
|
$1,500.00
|
2066.03
|
$47.20
|
$97,517.45
|
14
|
2066.03
|
$1.73
|
$3,573.47
|
$101,151.56
|
$1,500.00
|
2164.29
|
$52.25
|
$113,085.92
|
15
|
2164.29
|
$1.76
|
$3,818.29
|
$116,963.86
|
$1,500.00
|
2257.27
|
$57.84
|
$130,564.05
|
16
|
2257.27
|
$1.80
|
$4,061.97
|
$134,684.44
|
$1,500.00
|
2345.05
|
$64.03
|
$150,154.80
|
17
|
2345.05
|
$1.84
|
$4,304.32
|
$154,516.12
|
$1,500.00
|
2427.74
|
$70.88
|
$172,082.69
|
18
|
2427.74
|
$1.87
|
$4,545.22
|
$176,683.34
|
$1,500.00
|
2505.49
|
$78.47
|
$196,596.19
|
19
|
2505.49
|
$1.91
|
$4,784.60
|
$201,434.52
|
$1,500.00
|
2578.46
|
$86.86
|
$223,970.31
|
20
|
2578.46
|
$1.95
|
$5,022.42
|
$229,044.68
|
$1,500.00
|
2646.83
|
$96.16
|
$254,509.50
|
21
|
2646.83
|
$1.99
|
$5,258.71
|
$259,818.30
|
$1,500.00
|
2710.79
|
$106.45
|
$288,550.82
|
22
|
2710.79
|
$2.03
|
$5,493.52
|
$294,092.52
|
$1,500.00
|
2770.55
|
$117.83
|
$326,467.46
|
23
|
2770.55
|
$2.07
|
$5,726.91
|
$332,240.64
|
$1,500.00
|
2826.31
|
$130.44
|
$368,672.66
You’ll also notice you now have a portfolio worth $368,672.66 based on this historical performance! In the case of Peyto stock, I want to mention that this company has cut its dividend in the past. So, I wouldn’t exactly call it the safest and most secure investment for dividend passive income. That being said, it’s a great example to show how you can lock up long-term passive income for years.