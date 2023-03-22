Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Where to Invest $10,000 in March 2023

Where to Invest $10,000 in March 2023

Here are two options at either end of the risk spectrum for a $10,000 lump sum investment.

Tony Dong
Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs

Image source: Getty Images.

Smart money management means putting any extra money you have after paying your bills into investments. If you want to grow your investments quickly, try saving and contributing more to make use of your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP).

When deciding what to invest in, prioritize your risk tolerance. In simple terms, consider how many ups and downs or losses you can handle without getting scared and selling everything. It’s better to invest conservatively and steadily than to recklessly abandon ship at the first sign of market volatility.

Today, let’s talk about two exchange-traded fund, or ETF, options that are good for both careful or bold investors. One gives you safety and decent income, while the other has the potential for big growth. Both offer low costs and simplicity, which makes them great for a $10,000 lump sum investment.

CI High Interest Savings ETF

CI High Interest Savings ETF (TSX:CSAV) is an excellent choice for keeping your money secure in a brokerage account while earning a competitive yield. Unlike Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs), CSAV doesn’t lock your investment up, so you can access your money at any time.

In addition, CSAV has almost no market risk, as the ETF holds its funds in deposits within high-interest savings accounts at various Schedule 1 Canadian banks. In the event of a market crash, CSAV won’t lose value, since it isn’t tied to stocks or bonds — its assets are 100% cash deposits.

At present, CSAV offers an annualized gross yield of 4.91%. If the Bank of Canada raises interest rates further, the yield on CSAV will increase accordingly. As for fees, CSAV charges a management expense ratio of 0.16%. For a $10,000 investment, that’s about $16 in annual fees.

BMO S&P 500 ETF

For risk-tolerant investors seeking a high-growth option, BMO S&P 500 ETF (TSX:ZSP) is a great choice. This ETF tracks the well-known S&P 500 Index, which has been historically difficult to beat over the long run, providing an annualized return of around 10% since 1957 with dividends reinvested.

In terms of fees, ZSP charges a management expense ratio of 0.09%. For a $10,000 investment in ZSP, you can expect to pay around $9 in fees annually. This is a rock-bottom fee that is many times smaller than competing mutual funds that will likely underperform the S&P 500 index.

However, keep in mind that ZSP is not currency hedged. Because its underlying stocks trade in U.S. dollars, fluctuations in exchange rates can help or hurt your returns. If the U.S. dollar appreciates, ZSP will gain additional value and vice-versa if the U.S. dollar depreciates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Why Tourmaline Oil Stock Just Fell to 52-week Lows?

| Vineet Kulkarni

The recent correction in Tourmaline Oil stock could be an opportunity.

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: How to Tackle Debt for Good and Come Out on Top

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have tons of debt and it's become overwhelming, using the "snowball method" can certainly help you tackle it,…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 21

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may want to closely monitor the latest domestic inflation report today.

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stocks for Beginners

Are Airline Stocks a Good Buy in March 2023?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Few companies have felt the pandemic as much as airlines. But now that markets are open, are airline stocks a…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy for Less Than the Cost of 1 Tesla Share

| Puja Tayal

Are you confused as to whether to buy Tesla shares? Here are three no-brainer stocks that can give you exposure…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Stocks for Beginners

2 “Bargain” TSX Stocks I’m Not Touching—and What I’d Buy Instead

| Puja Tayal

Are you hunting for bargain stocks to make money from the recovery rally? Remember, not all stocks trading near their…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in March 2023

| Robin Brown

Do you have $1,000 to invest in March? Here are some ideas on how to use recent market drama to…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks With Millionaire-Maker Potential

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX growth stocks you can buy now to expect eye-popping returns on your investments…

Read more »