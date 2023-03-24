Home » Investing » Got $5,000? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Smart Buys

Got $5,000? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Smart Buys

Are you looking to invest $5,000 in the stock market? Here are two of the best growth stocks you can buy right now.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hands shaking over a business deal

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors looking to derive outsized gains should hold quality growth stocks in their equity portfolios. In the last 15 months, valuations of growth stocks across sectors have fallen off a cliff. But with the lower multiple investors can buy the dip and enjoy outsized gains once the markets recover.

Keeping these factors in mind, here are two growth stocks you can buy for $5,000 right now.

Datadog stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) offers a monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Its software-as-a-service platform integrates and automates capabilities such as infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management. These services provide a unified experience for enterprise customers.

Datadog’s portfolio of products and services is used by companies across industries and sectors. These products aim to accelerate the digital transformation processes of enterprises while enabling cloud migration and improving collaboration between corporate verticals.

Datadog reported revenue of US$1.7 billion in 2022, an increase of 63% year over year. Its operating cash flow and free cash flow stood at US$418 million and US$354 million, respectively.

The company expects revenue to increase to almost US$2.1 billion in 2023 and estimates the total addressable market to expand from US$41 billion in 2022 to US$62 billion in 2026. This market growth provides Datadog with enough room to drive top-line growth.

Valued at a market cap of US$22.7 billion, Datadog stock is priced at more than 10 times forward sales. Yet, owing to its widening customer base and profit margins, as well as an increase in platform spending, the stock can command a premium valuation.

Datadog ended 2022 with more than 23,200 customers, up from just 5,400 customers in 2017. As demand grows, Datadog has been able to increase sales from US$101 million in 2017 to US$1.7 billion in 2022. Around 317 customers spend more than US$1 million on the Datadog platform annually. Comparatively, the number of customers with annual recurring revenue of more than US$100,000 is 2,780, up from 236 in 2017.

Down 66% from all-time highs, DDDOG stock is priced at a discount of 50% to consensus price target estimates.

WSP Global stock

A professional services consulting company, WSP Global (TSX:WSP) is valued at a market cap of $21.5 billion. It plans and manages projects for public and private clients across verticals such as rail, aviation, tunnels, water, and urban infrastructure.

The TSX stock went public in January 2014 and has since returned 610% to shareholders in dividend-adjusted gains. In this period, the TSX index returned less than 100%.

Despite a sluggish economic environment, WSP grew sales by 16% year over year and improved adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) by 70 basis points in 2022.

WSP Global reported net revenue of $9 billion while its backlog stood at $13 billion, an increase of 25% year over year. Analysts expect WSP to increase net sales to $10.5 billion in 2023, while adjusted earnings per share are forecast to rise 14.6% to $6.6.

So, WSP stock is priced at two times forward sales and 26 times forward earnings, which is reasonable. Due to the consistent profits it generates, WSP also pays shareholders annual dividends of $1.50 per share, translating to a yield of 0.9%.

WSP stock is priced at a discount of 10%, given consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Datadog and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are the two best software stocks to buy this year and beyond.

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Shopify Stock?

| Jed Lloren

Shopify is one of the most popular stocks on the market. Is it too late to buy shares?

Read more »

Tech Stocks

2 Best Canadian Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Cheap TSX stocks such as Payfare and StorageVault are trading under $10. Both these stocks have significant upside potential in…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: BlackBerry Stock vs. CrowdStrike

| Aditya Raghunath

BlackBerry and CrowdStrike are tech stocks part of the cybersecurity segment. Which is a better buy between CRWD stock and…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock or Amazon?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) is well positioned for growth ahead.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

Here’s a Wonderful Growth Stock at a Very Modest Valuation

| Joey Frenette

Shopify stock is getting cheap relative to its long-term growth rate and intriguing prospects.

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Tech Stocks

TFSA Contribution in 2023: Where to Invest $6,500 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why you need to consider buying NBLY stock and Docebo stock for your TFSA portfolio in 2023.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Stocks I’d Buy in Bulk Before a Bull Market Arrives

| Nicholas Dobroruka

After a hot start to the year, here are three discounted TSX stocks that I’d seriously consider loading up on…

Read more »