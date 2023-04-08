Home » Investing » The 1 TSX Stock I’d Buy Before the Coming Bull Market

The 1 TSX Stock I’d Buy Before the Coming Bull Market

Long term investors patiently waiting for a bear market should invest in blue-chip stocks such as Brookfield Asset Management.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Illustration of bull and bear

Image source: Getty Images.

The most patient stock market investors are often rewarded with compounded gains over time. Most financial experts advise you to buy quality, undervalued stocks and hold them for at least 10 years. Moreover, a bear market allows you a plethora of options to go bargain hunting and buy the dip.

Here is one such TSX stock I’d buy before the upcoming bull market.

Brookfield Asset Management stock

A leading global alternative asset manager, Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), has US$800 billion of AUM (assets under management) across private equity, real estate, credit, infrastructure, and renewables. It primarily aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its clients by effectively managing public and private investment products.

Brookfield Asset Management has access to large-scale capital, allowing it to make sizeable investments in premier assets across geographies and asset classes, diversifying overall risk significantly. These investments result in long-term contracted revenues and allow BAM to generate a stable stream of fee-based recurring income.

In the next five years, Brookfield Asset Management is looking to increase its fee-bearing capital to more than US$1 trillion. Moreover, equipped with an asset-light balance sheet and robust liquidity position, Brookfield has the financial assets to support growth in 2023 and beyond.

What’s next for BAM stock and investors?

Brookfield Asset Management ended the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022 with distributable earnings of US$569 million, or US$0.35 per share. This number stood at US$2.1 billion for 2022. The company pays investors a quarterly dividend of US$0.32 per share, translating to a forward yield of more than 4%. It expects dividends to increase between 15% and 20% each year due to the continued expansion in fee-related earnings.

Brookfield Asset Management’s cash flow streams are extremely resilient. A majority of its US$418 billion fee-bearing capital is invested in private funds that have a perpetual life of more than 10 years. Its distributable earnings are primarily made up of annuity-like, fee-related earnings, making cash flows predictable.

In the last 12 months, BAM increased its fee-related earnings by 26% while fee-bearing capital was up 15%, despite an extremely challenging macro-environment. It raised US$93 billion in total capital last year and continues to see growth across its flagship funds.

In Q4, BAM also held “additional closes” for its fifth flagship infrastructure fund and sixth flagship private equity fund, raising US$22 billion and US$9 billion, respectively, to date.

In 2022, the company invested US$73 billion and monetized US$34 billion of these investments, ending the year with more than US$90 billion of deployable capital.

Is Brookfield Asset Management stock undervalued?

Brookfield Asset Management is among the largest TSX stocks, valued at a market cap of $17.5 billion. Analysts tracking the stock expect revenue to rise from US$3.76 billion in 2022 to US$5.6 billion in 2024. Comparatively, its adjusted earnings are forecast to improve from US$1.28 per share to US$1.8 per share in this period.

BAM is among the few companies to keep growing its top line and profits, despite an extremely sluggish economy. The company now expects fee-based earnings to touch US$4.5 billion and net carried interest income to stand at US$1.5 billion by 2027. Given these projections, Brookfield’s management forecasts its share price to range between US$71 and US$94 by 2027, indicating massive upside potential for investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks for Beginner Investors in April 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Beginner investors can consider buying blue-chip dividend stocks such as Sun Life Financial in April 2023 and create a passive-income…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Use Your CRA Funds and Invest in This TSX Stock

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Fortis stock is an ideal TSX stock for your RRSP for its consistent, steady growth, predictability, and growing dividend income.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in April 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX stocks such as Waste Connections can help long-term investors derive market-beating gains in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends: CNQ Stock or BCE Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Canadian Natural Resources and BCE have great track records of dividend growth. Is one now undervalued?

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Powerhouses to Buy for Reliable Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Any investor can find it useful to own dividend powerhouses like these stocks for reliable and growing passive income!

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income in Canada: How to Easily Earn $10/Day

| Sneha Nahata

These large-cap Canadian stocks offer reliable dividends to generate worry-free passive income.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks Can Help You Build a $250,000 Nest Egg in the Next 5 Years

| Adam Othman

If you have adequate risk tolerance, choose the right growth stocks, and if the stocks deliver on their potential, you…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Robust blue chips like Fortis should be on your watch list.

Read more »