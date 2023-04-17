Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA Investors: Invest $2,000 for +$1,513 in Income Every Year

TFSA Investors: Invest $2,000 for +$1,513 in Income Every Year

Here’s a simple example with TD stock on saving and investing regularly for reliable passive income that’s tax free!

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

This year, eligible Canadians can contribute $6,500 based on the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit. While it is best to take advantage of the entirety of the tax-free room, you only need to invest $2,000 per year for the next 15 years to earn at least $1,513 in annual income. To earn more than $1,513 per year you need to invest in solid dividend stocks that pay out safe dividends. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is an excellent example.

Why invest in TD stock?

Toronto-Dominion Bank is a quality business that is able to make more profits over time. Simultaneously, it delivers solid long-term returns for its shareholders. For instance, in the past 10 years, it increased its share price and dividend by approximately 7.9% and 9.4%, respectively, per year.

Of course, the fact that the bank stock has dipped about 14% in the last 12 months makes it a good buying opportunity for long-term investment.

TD Chart

TD data by YCharts

Currently, investors can gobble up shares for a compelling dividend yield of 4.7% and discount of approximately 20% from the bank’s long-term normal valuation. That’s an awesome discount for the wonderful business with an S&P credit rating of AA-.

Invest $2,000 and earn $1,513 in passive income

YearTD stock price
(7.5% CAGR)		Contribution# shares boughtTotal sharesDividend per share
(9% CAGR)		Dividend income
2023$81.30$2,00024.6$3.84$94.46
2024$87.40$2,00022.947.5$4.19$198.75
2025$93.95$2,00021.368.8$4.56$313.76
2026$101.00$2,00019.888.6$4.97$440.47
2027$108.57$2,00018.4107.0$5.42$579.96
2028$116.72$2,00017.1124.1$5.91$733.40
2029$125.47$2,00015.9140.1$6.44$902.06
2030$134.88$2,00014.8154.9$7.02$1,087.33
2031$145.00$2,00013.8168.7$7.65$1,290.73
2032$155.87$2,00012.8181.5$8.34$1,513.91
Invest $2,000 every year and earn $1,513 in passive income in 10 years.

You don’t even need to use up your $6,500 TFSA limit to get decent passive income rolling in. Based on the scenario illustrated in the above table, you’re investing $2,000 at the start of each year to get the quarterly dividends for the rest of the year.

The first $2,000 buys you 24.6 TD shares and brings in $94.46 of dividend income for the year. The scenario assumes the TD stock price grows at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. You can see that by investing the same amount (of $2,000), you’re buying a lower number of shares over time because the stock is worth more over time. If the company continues to grow its dividend by 9% annually, by the 10th year, you own 181.5 shares that produces you $1,513.91 in passive income. 

In fact, if we were to continue the projection, even if you don’t buy more shares after 10 years, you can expect to earn more and more passive income from your TD holding if the stock continues to increase its dividend.

If you had invested $6,500 instead each year in the stock, you would make $4,920.21 in annual passive income by 2032. However, you’d want to build a diversified TFSA portfolio to spread your risk across a group of stocks that you expect will become more profitable over time, which is why the example uses $2,000.

Limitations of the TD stock example

There’s a limitation in the TD stock example. It assumes a CAGR. However, in reality, stocks are volatility. Stock prices can be down one year and up much more the next. Their dividends don’t grow smoothly at a specific rate either. Moreover, it’d be easier to save and invest $166.67 per month instead to add up to $2,000 a year with commission-free platforms like Wealthsimple.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Buy 2,275 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $333 Per Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are two ways to make this amount of cash from this dividend stock: investing now or reinvesting for later.…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Alert: 2 Oversold Dividend-Growth Stocks With High Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap right now for a portfolio focused on passive income.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Invest for $250 Monthly in Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking to generate $250 monthly in retirement? It’s not as hard as it seems. Here are two stocks…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Want $71.21 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 909 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Look to the future, and the future is an aging population. That's why this dividend stock is a solid buy…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023

| Adam Othman

These two REITs can be excellent additions to your self-directed portfolio for high-yielding monthly dividend income.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats That Pay Reliable Income

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc. is a Canadian dividend aristocrat that is soon to become a Dividend King!

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

What’s Ahead for Senior Living Stocks?

| Kay Ng

Because of the substantial selloff, senior living stocks could be good satellite positions for total investment over the next few…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Dividend Stocks

Worried About a Recession? Buy These 2 TSX Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Considering how volatile the stock market is, it might be a good time to invest in these dividend stocks for…

Read more »