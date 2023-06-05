Home » Investing » 3 Top Canadian Growth Stocks for June 2023

3 Top Canadian Growth Stocks for June 2023

These growth stocks might be up in 2023, but each provides a strong opportunity both for recovery in 2023, and growth far beyond.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

It seems as though Canadian investors are getting back on board with investing in growth stocks once more. Multiple stocks are up by double-digits in 2023 alone! Yet this means there are fewer and fewer opportunities for great gains.

Today, I’m going to cover three growth stocks that are up, but in a bit of a dip right now. So that makes them the best choices for a recovery in the near future. Especially once more of the market recovers.

Canadian Tire stock

Canadian Tire Corporation (TSX:CTC.A) shares are up 12% year to date, but have fallen back pretty drastically from the highs of being up 25% back in April. This likely had to do with the company’s earnings results, which showed that Canadian consumers were moving away from non-essential purchases.

As spending slowed for the first time since 2020, it signalled high inflation and interest rates have led to a tightening of spending. Even so, Canadian Tire stock still continued to be a hot spot for these items, especially in the automotive sector.

Yet after years of growth, revenue declined 3.4% year over year, with comparable sales down 4.8% at stores. Net income fell to $42.8 million as well, never mind losing millions of inventory in a fire. So it’s a horrible time for the stock, which honestly, is exactly when you should buy. Shares now trade at 11.4 times earnings, with a dividend of 4.2% to bring in as well.

GFL Environmental

Another steadier path to growth has been taken by GFL Environmental (TSX:GFL). The company continues to report better-than-expected results quarter after quarter, with shares up 24% in the last year, and year to date.

Part of this recent growth comes from strong results, including during the last quarter, for the waste management company. Higher contributions have come from its mergers and acquisitions. Couple that with cost-saving initiatives, and the company continues to push past estimates.

Long-term investors have already been awarded, but more acquisitions are likely on the way. It’s likely that today’s investors will also be rewarded. Perhaps even with a larger dividend in the future.

FirstService

Finally, we have FirstService (TSX:FSV), a residential and brand company that provides management services to thousands of residential communities. It also operates the property services that pretty much all of us know, including College Pro Painters, California Closets, CertPro, and more.

The long-term opportunity remains strong, as stated by analysts. FirstService continues to have a strong track record of bringing in acquisitions and remaining financially stable. It has done well through organic growth, as well as through these acquisitions. Analysts now predict it could see adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $399 million for 2023, which would be a 13% increase year over year.

Shares of FirstService stock are now up 23% in the last year, and 17% year to date. FSV also comes with a modest 0.62% dividend to consider as well. It is, therefore, certainly a strong stock to consider if you’re looking for even more growth not just in 2023, but far beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FirstService. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 4 Canadian Stocks for Many Decades of Payouts

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for decades of dividends? These four top Canadian income stocks are ideal for steady compounding returns.

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Investing

$1,000 Invested in Bombardier Stock 10 Years Back Would Be Worth This Much Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Bombardier stock is down over 50% in the last 10 years but has more than tripled since June 2020. Should…

Read more »

railroad with nature background
Dividend Stocks

CNR Stock Sagged 2% Last Month: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Aditya Raghunath

CNR stock has surged 1,760% since June 2003 after adjusting for dividends. But is the TSX blue-chip stock a buy…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Energy Stocks

Buy Alert: Major Canadian Energy Stocks Are on Sale in June 2023 

| Puja Tayal

Did you hear of a June sale? Well, Canadian energy stocks are trading near their lows in June 2023. It's…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Bank Stocks

There’s a Big Sale on the Big 6 Bank Stocks Right Now

| Kay Ng

Some Canadian bank stocks are on a bigger sale than others. Which will you buy for income and price appreciation?

Read more »

money cash dividends
Investing

Got $1,000? 3 Stocks to Invest in for June 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and excellent growth prospects, I am bullish on the following three TSX stocks.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Just Starting to Invest? The 2 Stocks You’ll Want to Buy and Own for Years

| Adam Othman

When building your portfolio from scratch as a beginner investor, it's a good idea to play it safe with relatively…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Energy Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for June 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX blue-chip stocks such as Enbridge can help you generate steady gains and benefit from a high dividend yield in…

Read more »