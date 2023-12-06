Home » Investing » 2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now 

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now 

Are you looking to invest $1,000 in growth stocks that can give you double-digit growth? Consider these stocks ahead of their recovery.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market is at a point where the situation could reverse as the calendar year changes. The interest rate hike seems to be nearing its end. Investors are getting bullish, as they expect a rate cut of as much as 1%. That seems like a bullish expectation since the U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell hinted at a 0.25% cut in 2024. The markets are mixed. Some investors fear a recession in Canada as rising financial stress increases credit risk. Some investors are optimistic and expect higher rate cuts to encourage spending and boost the economy. 

Two TSX stocks to invest $1,000 in

Recession or no recession, two stocks are worth buying at their current price. 

Air Canada stock

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock has slipped more than 28% from its seasonal summer peak in July. The airline has come out of the danger zone, handling the pandemic-induced losses and rising fuel costs. With the worst over for the airline industry, Air Canada has returned to profits and one of its highest. As you can see from the table below, the net debt has reduced to 2018 levels while free cash flow has surged to its pre-pandemic high. 

Air Canada’s fundamentals2018201920229M 2023
Revenue$18 billion$19.13 billion$16.56 billion$16.658 billion
Net Income$37 million$1.47 billion($1.7 billion)$2.09 billion
Net Debt$5.2 billion$2.84 billion$7.5 billion$5.438 billion
Free Cash Flow$1.32 billion$2.07 billion$796 million$2.087 billion
Air Canada’s fundamentals from 2018-2023 (excluding pandemic years).

The airline has reduced its total debt by $2 billion to $14.3 billion. Its net debt is 1.4 times its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization). While these debt figures might look overwhelming, they are normal for a capital-intensive industry like airlines that operate on thin margins. 

The market has pulled down AC stock to its pandemic level on macroeconomic woes, shadowing its strong fundamentals. The equity capital AC raised during the pandemic has diluted shareholders’ interest. It increased its issued and outstanding shares to 358.47 million as of September 30 (from 332 million in December 2020). It is one of the reasons the airline stock is seeing resistance at the $26 price. 

Any price below $20 is a sweet spot to buy Air Canada stock and claim a short-term profit when the stock crosses $25 during the seasonal peak. 

Magna stock

Magna International (TSX:MG) is a stock that doubled and crossed $120 price when Joe Biden was elected the U.S. president. Behind the rally was the clean energy bill that pushed all electric vehicle (EV) stocks to a new high. However, the industry grappled with several supply bottlenecks after the pandemic recovery. These bottlenecks that pulled Magna stock down 39% from its peak are gradually easing. While there is demand for EVs, the high-interest rate environment has postponed consumer demand until the macro environment revives. 

Magna’s stock is trading closer to its pre-pandemic level of above $70. The auto component maker’s fundamentals are improving, with revenue up 15% to US$10.7 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) up 37% to US$1.37. If the economy falls into a recession, Magna’s recovery rally could be delayed. But if the economy can avoid a recession, the next three years could see a significant surge in EV sales. 

Magna has shown its resilience through difficult times by remaining profitable and maintaining its dividend per share. The stock has already surged 13% since November 1 over expectations of a pause in interest rates. Any cut in interest rate will come as welcome news for those looking to take an auto loan. 

Investing tip 

A $1,000 investment in the above two stocks could give you more than 30% growth in six months in an economic recovery. But if the economy pulls back, the downside is limited, as these stocks are already near their lows. For those looking for long-term growth, these stocks are worth holding on to for the next three years. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Stocks for Beginners

3 Oversold Stocks to Buy Before They Bounce Back

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These oversold stocks offer a huge return for investors willing to buy now and hold on tight and gain a…

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Stocks for Beginners

Up 17% in the Last Month, Is Stantec Stock a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stantec stock (TSX:STN) has been rising higher and higher from huge announcements, and more good news looks like it's on…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks About to Take Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks surged by double digits in the last month, but more is planned for the future, so…

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Value Stocks in December 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three value stocks offer immense growth and dividend opportunities as we return to normal in the next year.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $1,000 in December 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $1,000 and you're a little nervous about parting with it, you can't go wrong with these two…

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Stocks for Beginners

2 CRA Benefits Canadians Won’t Want to Forget

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These CRA benefits are coming up fast, and you certainly don't want to forget about them. It could cost you…

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Stocks for Beginners

3 Lessons From Warren Buffett on Investing on the Dip

| Puja Tayal

Investing in the dip may not for every stock. Here are investing lessons from Warren Buffett, who is known for…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Is Dollarama Stock Worth a Buy at Today’s Price?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock has had a solid growth path over the last five years. But what about the future of…

Read more »