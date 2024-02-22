Home » Investing » Got $200? 2 Lithium Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Got $200? 2 Lithium Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Lithium stocks may not be in the headlines like chip stocks, but they have just as much growth potential over the next decade.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

There has been a lot of discussion over chip stocks this last year. And clearly that’s definitely an area where investors should have some of their interest. But it’s not the only area. Lithium stocks are certainly another place where investors should start to turn their attention — especially as they almost all offer value these days.

As well, the lithium market is expected to surge over the next decade. There continues to be heavy demand for lithium, especially with the increase in electric vehicle (EV) use for lithium-ion batteries. Lithium also remains the most efficient and cost-effective option for high-performance batteries. And that gives it a huge advantage.

So, with that in mind, there are three lithium stocks I would consider picking up now on the TSX today and holding them for at least the next decade.

Lithium Americas

First off, Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) is one of the top companies to consider among lithium stocks. The share price has skyrocketed over the last five years alone, fuelled by its lithium projects in Argentina and the Thacker Pass in Nevada. In fact, Thacker Pass has done so well that it’s becoming its own company! It is now one of the largest lithium deposits in North America.

The thing is, to look at Lithium Americas stock you’d think it was underperforming. However, the company recently split, and that has affected the history of its share price. In the last five years, shares have quadrupled in price. And that’s likely to only continue further.

The benefit it has among lithium stocks is a diversified portfolio with projects in both Argentina and the United States. It also recently secured a US$2 billion investment from General Motors, solidifying its financial position. So, yes, shares are down for now, but there is likely to be a huge turnaround for this company over the next decade.

Avalon Advanced Materials

Now, certainly, Lithium Americas stock is the one we always think of when talking about lithium stocks. But perhaps another lesser-known company is Avalon Advanced Materials (TSX:AVL). This company has a penny-stock status. But that means you can take a small stake and hold it for huge growth over the next decade.

Meanwhile, Avalon stock has seen its shares rise 700% in the last five years. It also offers more exposure in Argentina and the United States with its Separation Rapids project in Ontario. This is now touted as one of the most advanced lithium projects in Canada, with a clear path to production.

What’s more, Avalon stock also has secured partnerships with established lithium companies as well. So, while it’s a smaller company than Lithium Americas stock, I wouldn’t count it out. What’s more, it offers you more exposure throughout North America if you pick it up with Lithium Americas stock as well.

Bottom line

Lithium stocks are going to be around for the foreseeable future. While they don’t have the headlines of chipmaking companies, they’re going to prove incredibly important over the next decade. What’s more, they’re super cheap. So, even a small stake could offer huge returns. And if you need a deal in this downturn, then these are the companies to consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

Can NexGen Energy Stock Continue to Surge Higher?

| Aditya Raghunath

NexGen Energy is a pre-revenue uranium stock that has returned over 2,000% to shareholders in the past decade.

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Newmont Mining Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shares of Newmont Mining are down almost 60% from all-time highs, making the gold stock a top choice for value…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold’s 2023 Earnings Surge 200%: Is It a Buy?

| Puja Tayal

Barrick Gold’s stock price continues to trade low despite a 200% surge in its earnings. What should you do?

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Stocks for Beginners

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Soars Higher on 10.5% Increase in Gold Reserves

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AEM stock (TSX:AEM) posted strong earnings, bringing the share price back up after falling 15% so far in 2024. And…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Stocks for Beginners

Cameco Stock Could Pop After Earnings: Is It a Buy Beforehand?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock (TSX:CCO) has seen shares increase substantially in the last year, but is it all due to higher spot…

Read more »

value for money
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Growth Stock Down 57% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Growth stock FM (TSX:FM) is a strong option for those wanting in after a major fall during the last year,…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Want to Invest in Gold? Here’s the Best Way to Do it in 2024

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another gold stock are worth adding to your watchlist this winter.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 2

| Jitendra Parashar

Labour market data from the United States and corporate results will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »