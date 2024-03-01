Home » Investing » 1 Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy Right Now

1 Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy Right Now

This dividend stock provides investors with more growth towards all-time highs, as well as a superior dividend yield over 6%.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION

Image source: Getty Images

Before I even begin, this title is only a touch misleading. That is, the dividend stock I’m discussing certainly is down 20%. But that’s from all-time highs back in 2022. However, when looking more recently shares of this dividend stock are actually up. And by quite a bit.

That dividend stock is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), which saw shares rise even higher this week after earnings. The dividend stock is now up 22% since bottoming out last year. So here’s why I would pick up BNS stock right this minute.

Eating up earnings

First off, let’s look at these most recent earnings. The dividend stock beat out estimates from analysts, reporting net income of $2.2 billion. This was a slight decrease from the $2.4 billion in the same period last year, on an adjusted basis. And as with other banks, it was driven from higher provisions for credit losses and non-interest expenses.

However, this was partially offset by revenue, with revenue up to $8.4 billion from $8.3 billion the year before. Provisions for credit losses also rose to $962 million from $638 million the year before as the company continued to take on a more cautious outlook.

Even so, management remained optimistic about the year, as well as the bank long term. It continues to focus on how to execute its strategies for long-term growth. So let’s get into this as well.

Looking longer term

Beyond this year, there are quite a few reasons to consider BNS stock as a top dividend stock and growth stock. The company has a strong brand across Canada as one of the biggest banks in the country. It also provides diversification, including here in Canada, as well as internationally.

The company is focused now on expanding through two means. First, through innovation. The stock is investing in its digital transformation, which could lead to even more revenue streams and efficiencies in the future.

What’s more, it’s also investing more and more in emerging markets. This specifically comes down to South America, where the company is looking to become more invested – especially in Mexico, with management stating this could be a huge economy in the future.

The dividend

Then there’s the dividend, and why investors want in on this dividend stock in the first place. BNS stock currently holds a dividend yield at 6.44% as of writing. It also trades at 10.8 times earnings, which is lower than its other bank industry peers.

The dividend stock also has a solid 68% payout ratio, meaning it puts aside a fair amount for dividends but not so much that it can’t invest elsewhere. BNS stock also has a long history of dividend growth, seeing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.75% in its dividend over the last five years.

Overall, it is a strong company, with a strong balance sheet, strong dividend growth, and a strong future ahead. It simply is a great investment for those wanting in on a rebounding economy, with shares certain to climb back towards those all-time highs. So I would certainly consider the stock while it’s on the path back up.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

sad concerned deep in thought
Bank Stocks

Better Bank Stock After Earnings News: TD or Royal Bank Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBC (TSX:RBC) stock and TD (TSX:TD) stock are the biggest Canadian banks, but which is the best after earnings were…

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

The 1 Canadian Bank Stock I’m Watching This Week

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock is starting to look dirt-cheap after its post-earnings fumble.

Read more »

Technology
Bank Stocks

Is TD Bank Stock a Buy Now After Solid Earnings?

| Andrew Walker

TD deserves to be on your radar today.

Read more »

thinking
Bank Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Bank of Nova Scotia Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia should be higher than it is today, and you get paid well to wait for the…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Bank Stocks

Royal Bank of Canada: Buy, Sell, or Hold After Solid Q1 2024 Earnings?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank is up more than 20% from the 12-month low. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

think thought consider
Bank Stocks

Why I Just Bought More of This Brilliant Bank Stock

| Andrew Button

I recently bought a foreign bank stock. Should you follow me or buy Canadian lenders like First National Financial (TSX:FN)…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Bank Stocks

This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Help Make You Richer

| Aditya Raghunath

American Express stock is part of Warren Buffett's equity portfolio, and the stock trades at a steep discount in 2024.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Bank Stocks

3 No Brainer Bank Stocks to Buy Now for Less Than $1,000

| Andrew Button

Canadian bank stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) appear quite cheap today.

Read more »