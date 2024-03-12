Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF

Just buy XEQT and call it a day.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in the stock market doesn’t need to transform into a time-consuming hobby or a demanding side gig. You can still tap into the potential of the market’s long-term average returns with minimal effort.

Imagine a strategy that requires little more than purchasing shares once a month—a process that can even be automated—and opting to reinvest your dividends. This approach simplifies investing to its core, making it accessible and manageable, even for those with a busy lifestyle or limited interest.

So, how can you achieve this level of streamlined investing? Allow me to introduce you to a straightforward, effective solution: iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT). This exchange-traded fund (ETF) is designed for investors looking to participate in the markets without the need to become experts themselves.

What is XEQT?

XEQT stands as an ETF, which you might think of as a fund that operates similarly to a stock, available for buying and selling on a stock exchange. This type of fund has the unique ability to hold a variety of investments, including stocks, bonds, other assets, or even other ETFs.

What sets XEQT apart is its approach to what could be termed “ETF inception.” It strategically invests in four other ETFs, each dedicated to a specific segment of the global stock market.

These segments include U.S. stocks, international stocks excluding the U.S., Canadian stocks, and stocks from emerging markets. This structure allows XEQT to offer a comprehensive, globally diversified investment portfolio through a single transaction.

Think of XEQT as a virtual fund manager. It handles the selection and ongoing rebalancing of these four ETFs on your behalf, aiming to maintain an optimized investment mix over time. Additionally, it distributes dividends on a quarterly basis, providing investors with regular income from their investment.

The cost for this managed, diversified exposure is quite competitive, with an annual fee of 0.20%. To put this into perspective, investing $10,000 in XEQT would result in annual fees of just $20.

How to invest in XEQT

To simplify investing in XEQT for beginners, I’ve streamlined the steps involved. This approach is designed to be straightforward, allowing you to set up your investment and then forget about it.

  1. Open your brokerage app. I like Wealthsimple for its $0 commissions on Canadian stocks and ETFs, making it a cost-effective platform for beginners.
  2. Search for XEQT. This is the ticker symbol for the ETF.
  3. Decide on the number of shares you want to buy. Consider your budget and investment goals when making this decision.
  4. Set a limit order. Specify the maximum price you’re willing to pay per share. This control ensures you don’t pay more than expected in a volatile market.
  5. Submit your order and wait for it to fill. Your order will execute when shares are available at your specified price or lower.
  6. Enable dividend reinvestment. This option automatically uses dividends to purchase more shares, compounding your investment over time.
  7. Turn on auto-contributions. If your brokerage allows, setting up automatic contributions can help you consistently invest without needing to remember to make manual purchases.
  8. Log out and enjoy life outside of investing. Once you’ve set up your investment in XEQT, you can take a hands-off approach, knowing your portfolio is designed for long-term growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy in March: WELL Health Stock vs. TC Energy Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL stock (TSX:WELL) has been falling lower as TRP stock (TSX:TRP) has been climbing higher. So consider this before buying.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

If You Invested $10,000 in BCE Stock in 2023, This is How Much You Would Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock (TSX:BCE) has seen its shares fall by 18% in the last year, but could the company be making…

Read more »

thinking
Stocks for Beginners

Where Will Celestica Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Celestica’s focus on high-growth segments and increasing operation efficiency can help its stock continue soaring in the years to come.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive Income Portfolio With Just $10,000 and IAG Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

IAG stock (TSX:IAG) provides stability and growth for passive income investors, while momentum is surging on strong growth that could…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for March 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks are the best of the best this March, providing dividends and long-term growth while remaining in defensive…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

This Growth Stock is Down 9%: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock has climbed rapidly, and is up 12% after earnings! Yet there is still room to run according…

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Mining Stocks: Buy, Sell or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian mining stocks have seemed like such a strong investment, but with shares down significantly this year, what should we…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Could Royal Bank Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBC (TSX:RY) stock has a long history dating back decades for those seeking a safe stock to help achieve that…

Read more »