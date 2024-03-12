What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF

Investing in the stock market doesn’t need to transform into a time-consuming hobby or a demanding side gig. You can still tap into the potential of the market’s long-term average returns with minimal effort.

Imagine a strategy that requires little more than purchasing shares once a month—a process that can even be automated—and opting to reinvest your dividends. This approach simplifies investing to its core, making it accessible and manageable, even for those with a busy lifestyle or limited interest.

So, how can you achieve this level of streamlined investing? Allow me to introduce you to a straightforward, effective solution: iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT). This exchange-traded fund (ETF) is designed for investors looking to participate in the markets without the need to become experts themselves.

What is XEQT?

XEQT stands as an ETF, which you might think of as a fund that operates similarly to a stock, available for buying and selling on a stock exchange. This type of fund has the unique ability to hold a variety of investments, including stocks, bonds, other assets, or even other ETFs.

What sets XEQT apart is its approach to what could be termed “ETF inception.” It strategically invests in four other ETFs, each dedicated to a specific segment of the global stock market.

These segments include U.S. stocks, international stocks excluding the U.S., Canadian stocks, and stocks from emerging markets. This structure allows XEQT to offer a comprehensive, globally diversified investment portfolio through a single transaction.

Think of XEQT as a virtual fund manager. It handles the selection and ongoing rebalancing of these four ETFs on your behalf, aiming to maintain an optimized investment mix over time. Additionally, it distributes dividends on a quarterly basis, providing investors with regular income from their investment.

The cost for this managed, diversified exposure is quite competitive, with an annual fee of 0.20%. To put this into perspective, investing $10,000 in XEQT would result in annual fees of just $20.

How to invest in XEQT

To simplify investing in XEQT for beginners, I’ve streamlined the steps involved. This approach is designed to be straightforward, allowing you to set up your investment and then forget about it.