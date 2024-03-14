Want to Build Wealth in the Stock Market With Next to No Effort? Start With This Type of Investment

Not every investor finds joy in the minutiae of stock picking, pouring over earnings reports, or staying abreast of the latest economic news. In fact, for many, the idea of dedicating substantial time and energy to manage a stock portfolio is far from appealing.

If this resonates with you, you’re in luck. The investment world has evolved in such a way that growing your portfolio over the long term, without the need for a financial advisor or resorting to costly mutual funds, is entirely feasible.

Enter the asset allocation exchange-traded fund (ETF), an investment tool tailor-made for the “couch potato” investors among us. This type of ETF is designed to simplify the investment process, offering a diversified portfolio in a single transaction.

Let’s explore how this special type of ETF can be the cornerstone of a hassle-free investment strategy.

What is an asset-allocation ETF?

Asset allocation is a fundamental concept in building a successful investment portfolio. It involves dividing your investments among different asset categories, such as stocks, bonds, and cash.

The idea is that by spreading your investments across various asset types, you can reduce risk and take advantage of the different returns each asset class offers over time. The mix of assets you choose is based on your financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment time frame.

For example, stocks are known for their potential for high returns but come with higher volatility, meaning their value can fluctuate widely in the short term. Bonds, however, generally offer more stable returns and lower volatility, making them a safer bet during market downturns. Cash, while offering the least potential for growth, provides liquidity and a buffer against market volatility.

An asset-allocation ETF simplifies this process by doing the hard work for you. It’s a type of fund that selects the right mix of assets (like stocks, bonds, and cash) and weights them in a manner that’s aimed at achieving specific investment goals.

This means you don’t have to worry about picking individual stocks or bonds or deciding how much to invest in each asset class. The ETF manages all these decisions on your behalf.

You can buy shares of an asset-allocation ETF just like you would with any other stock, through a brokerage account. This makes it an all-in-one investment solution that provides instant diversification across a wide range of assets.

Three asset-allocation ETFs to watch

For hands-off investors with different risk tolerances and investment time horizons, I recommend keeping an eye on three BMO asset-allocation ETFs. Each is designed to cater to various investment strategies, whether you’re seeking aggressive growth, a balanced approach, or something in between. Here’s a closer look at each option:

BMO All-Equity ETF (TSX:ZEQT): This ETF is composed of 100% globally diversified stocks, making it an ideal choice for aggressive investors, typically younger individuals who can afford to take on more risk in exchange for the potential for higher returns over the long term.

BMO Growth ETF (TSX:ZGRO): With an 80% allocation to stocks and 20% to bonds, ZGRO is suited for investors looking for substantial growth but with a slightly more conservative stance than ZEQT. This mix can help smooth out the volatility while still aiming for strong growth, making it a good fit for investors with a moderate risk tolerance.

BMO Balanced ETF (TSX:ZBAL): For those seeking a more cautious investment approach, ZBAL offers a 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds. This balance provides a solid foundation for growth with reduced risk compared to a more stock-heavy portfolio, ideal for investors who prefer a conservative approach but still want exposure to the growth potential of the equity markets.

Finally, all three of these ETFs come with a low expense ratio of 0.20%, meaning a $10,000 investment incurs just $20 in annual fees.