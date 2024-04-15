Member Login
Home » Investing » Best Stock to Buy Now: Is TD Bank Stock a Buy?

Best Stock to Buy Now: Is TD Bank Stock a Buy?

TD (TSX:TD) stock remains one of the biggest banks in Canada, and that’s unlikely to change. But there are still some hiccoughs the company contends with.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

Canadian banks are some of the strongest financial institutions in the world. They’re also some of the largest. Even when compared to our United States neighbours, Canadian banks still take the top positions in terms of market cap.

One of those banks would include Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). TD stock isn’t just one of the largest banks in Canada; it’s also one of the top 10 in the United States, and it’s growing all the time.

Yet, during this period of high interest rates, TD stock has been seeing loan repayments drop. This has left investors concerned about whether the company will rebound as quickly as hoped. So, let’s look at what investors should consider before buying TD stock.

Bull case

For those considering TD stock on the TSX today, let’s first look at the bull case. First off, it cannot be denied that, overall, TD stock has consistently reported profitability and dividend payouts. The company is well known for investors seeking reliable income, with TD stock remaining attractive with a 5.16% yield as of writing.

The bank is also a market leader and is tied for first as the largest bank in Canada. It continues to hold a strong brand reputation and a dominant market share. This leadership offers some stability and resilience, even in the face of economic downturns.

What’s more, TD stock has delivered various opportunities that could lead to growth. This includes rising interest rates as well as an expanding economy. Furthermore, the company is investing more in digital banking solutions, which could provide more efficiency as well as customer appreciation.

Bear case

But there are some issues that TD stock has to contend with. While higher interest rates can benefit  banks in the short term, it can also lead to slower economic growth. This can lead to a lower demand for loans — something that TD stock depends on.

What’s more, the company had a deal fall through recently when the bank’s First Horizons acquisition was put to a halt. This came as large acquisitions from foreign institutions in the United States became a no-no.

Instead, TD stock has looked elsewhere, in particular to Indian bank HDFC to attract students looking to study in Canada. It seems that banks are seeking out the potential of high-earning newcomers to Canada, and TD stock has certainly jumped on this trend. Yet it’s far from assured to provide a new income stream for the bank.

Bottom line

All in all, TD stock still looks a bit risky when compared to the other banks on the TSX today. The bank is still down 3% in the last year, and, despite some improvements in the short term, it still has a long way back to former 52-week highs. It now offers a 5.16% dividend yield, and that could certainly be a good deal for long-term investors. But if you’re looking for the best bank to buy on the TSX today, I wouldn’t say it’s TD stock, even at these values. There are still too many issues in the way for a bank once known for high growth and even higher share prices.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Bank Stocks

EQB Stock Has a Real Chance of Turning $500 Into $1,000 by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

EQB is an undervalued dividend paying TSX bank stock that should more than double in market cap by the end…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Stock for Its 5.2% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank stock trades 27% from all-time highs, offering shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 5.2%. Is TD Bank stock…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Meta Is Now a Dividend Stock, but This TSX Stock Is a Better Buy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Social media giant Meta is now a dividend payer but a TSX stock is a better buy for its 156-year…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Bank Stocks

TD Bank: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Andrew Walker

TD is down about 8% in 2024. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

2 Top TSX Bank Stocks to Buy if There’s Another Stock Market SellOff

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the most attractive Canadian bank stocks you can consider buying if there is another stock market…

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Bank Stocks

Why Goeasy Stock Rose 4.4% on Monday

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Operating results out of goeasy have continued strong, and this, combined with the stock's low valuation, is gaining investors' interest.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Bank Stocks

Could Royal Bank Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Royal Bank stock could be the best way for investors to retire millionaires, given its historical…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian bank stocks are recovering, but high interest rates will still impact them for the next year. However, this one…

Read more »