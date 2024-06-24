Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold (or Copper) Mine Starting With $10,000  

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold (or Copper) Mine Starting With $10,000  

These two top stocks can turn any TFSA into a gold mine — or a copper mine, if you really want in on the growth from semiconductors.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
People walk into a dark underground mine.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be a game-changer for your financial future. By carefully selecting high-potential stocks, you can grow your investment significantly, all while enjoying the benefits of tax-free gains. Today, we’re going to look at how you can turn $10,000 in your TFSA into a substantial nest egg. That will certainly come through investing in key players in the semiconductor industry: Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) and Celestica (TSX:CLS).

The power of a TFSA 

The TFSA is a unique investment vehicle that allows Canadians to earn investment income tax-free. This means that all capital gains, dividends, and interest earned within a TFSA are not subject to tax, allowing your investments to compound more effectively over time. By maximizing your TFSA contributions and choosing high-growth stocks, you can build substantial wealth. 

One of the most significant advantages of a TFSA is that all investment income earned within the account is completely tax-free. This includes interest, dividends, and capital gains. Unlike other investment accounts where income is subject to tax, a TFSA allows your money to grow without the drag of taxes, leading to potentially higher overall returns.

What’s more, the TFSA offers unparalleled flexibility when it comes to withdrawals. You can take money out of your TFSA at any time, for any reason, without paying taxes or penalties. Moreover, any amounts withdrawn can be re-contributed in future years, ensuring that you don’t permanently lose your contribution room.

Celestica stock

Alright, now we know why the TFSA. So, why Celestica stock? Celestica is a global provider of supply chain solutions, focusing on the design and manufacturing of advanced technology products. The company plays a crucial role in the semiconductor industry by providing essential components and services for electronic manufacturing. 

Celestica’s stock has experienced a remarkable 20% increase over the past six months, reflecting the company’s strong market position and growth prospects. The first-quarter (Q1) 2024 earnings report showed revenues of $1.47 billion, up 10% year over year, with a net income of $52 million. 

What’s more, Celestica stock has a robust track record of growth, supported by its strategic partnerships and innovation in supply chain solutions. Looking forward, analysts are bullish on Celestica’s prospects, driven by the expanding semiconductor market and the company’s ability to capitalize on new technology trends. The consensus price target for Celestica is $75, on par with its current price of approximately $75, indicating current strength.

Lundin stock

Lundin stock is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. The company produces copper, zinc, and nickel, which are essential components in the production of semiconductors.

As of June 2024, Lundin Mining’s stock has shown a solid performance with a year-to-date increase of 15%. The company’s Q1 2024 earnings report highlighted a revenue of $861 million, a 12% increase from the previous quarter, driven by higher copper and nickel prices.

Furthermore, over the past year, Lundin stock has consistently met or exceeded analyst expectations, demonstrating strong operational efficiency and market demand for its products. Analysts are optimistic about the company’s future, with several projecting continued growth due to the rising demand for copper and nickel in the semiconductor industry. The average price target for Lundin stock is currently set at $18, suggesting significant upside potential from its current price of around $15.

Bottom line 

Investing in both Lundin Mining and Celestica stock can provide a balanced approach to capturing growth in the semiconductor sector. Lundin Mining offers exposure to the critical raw materials needed for chip production, while Celestica provides direct involvement in the manufacturing and supply chain processes.

This combination allows you to benefit from different aspects of the semiconductor industry, reducing risk and increasing potential returns. So, keep investing, and you’ll see your returns turn not just into a gold mine but a copper mine instead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can consider gaining exposure to quality mining stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals in June 2024.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Cameco Stock Soared 23% This Year

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cameco stock continues to ride high on strong supply/demand fundamentals and growing momentum in the nuclear industry.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Stocks for Beginners

1 Copper Stock to Buy as Copper Prices Shine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The price of copper continues to climb, and more copper production is on the way for this top stock up…

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

Buy the Dip: 1 Dividend Stock Due to Shine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock's dividend just rose higher as the price of silver dropped, but don't let that scare you off…

Read more »

risk/reward
Metals and Mining Stocks

Iron Stomach? 2 Riskier Stocks That Could Pay Off Big Time in the Future

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks could deliver greater earnings to investors with higher risk appetites.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Gold Stock Just Dipped 5%: Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This gold stock has been rising higher and higher but recently went through a 5% dip in share price. So,…

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Stocks for Beginners

Pan American Silver: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

PAAS stock (TSX:PAAS) is up 44% in the last year alone! But it's not all down to the rise in…

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock Worth a Long-Term Investment

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Strong fundamentals should continue to boost Cameco stock's long-term outlook, as the nuclear industry's momentum continues.

Read more »