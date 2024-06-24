Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest in This TFSA Stock to Sail Into a Serene Retirement

Invest in This TFSA Stock to Sail Into a Serene Retirement

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is getting interesting for TFSA investors after going sideways for a few weeks.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors looking for core holdings to stash away in their retirement portfolios for the long haul have so many Canadian options to pick from, with the TSX Index now coming off from its recent highs. Undoubtedly, the TSX Index isn’t as exposed to the hot tech trends you’ll hear about from your favourite market commentators.

That said, you don’t need to be at the cutting edge of new tech (think generative AI, the metaverse, crypto, and all the sort) to do incredibly well in markets over time. What you do need is the ability to make your own investment decisions rather than taking a tip and not doing your own homework.

Indeed, it’s fun to get into hyped stocks, and while many people may have made huge gains, you’ll probably not be getting in at the same price. In fact, you may be one of the few folks getting in on a trade before it crumbles like a paper bag.

Tech volatility is back on Wall Street! Get ready, TFSA investors!

We saw quite a bit of tech selling last Thursday. And whether it’s the start of a more serious pullback to lower levels, TFSA investors should stay calm and continue picking up what they deem as bargains, regardless of what’s moving higher or lower.

Remember, just because the tech sector stands to drag the averages down does not mean you can’t make money with some of the neglected plays that are hiding under the radar of most long-term investors.

At the end of the day, if you want to sail into a serene retirement, investing should be boring, not exhilarating! If you’re in markets for a thrill, you may be taking on more risk than you think. That’s why the following boring stocks, I believe, are the best of names for the core of a long-term-oriented TFSA fund aimed at finding the right balance between growth and value.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is one of those growth stocks that’s actually quite boring. Indeed, it’s far less volatile than most other scorching tech stocks these days. Despite more than doubling in the past year, the stock hasn’t really had too many violent dips along the way.

In August 2023, shares of CSU may have endured a nasty correction, but it was short-lived and now looks like a tiny blip in the one-year chart. Indeed, buying the dips in Constellation Software has proven wise. And though the stock hasn’t corrected yet after hitting new all-time highs, I do see some consolidation as an opportunity to enter if you’re keen on the name.

Though I wouldn’t load up right here, given the stock’s still a bit expensive, I do think a starter position at $3,700-3,800 makes sense. If a correction hits, perhaps an opportunity to double down could be in the cards. Either way, CSU stock is a growth sensation that is perfect for stashing in a TFSA for a few decades.

The Foolish bottom line

Constellation stock shows you don’t need to risk your shirt for a shot at substantial gains. With a 0.8 beta, CSU stock looks to have somewhat less market risk than your average TSX stock. As a smart-beta-esque software juggernaut, do not sleep on the name as it flatlines into summer!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

consider the options
Tech Stocks

OpenText Stock Is Down: Buy the Dip — or Run for Cover?

| Puja Tayal

OpenText saw a sharp dip in its stock price after its third-quarter earnings. Did investors overreact, creating a buying opportunity?

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

These Tech Stocks Actually Pay a Dividend

| Andrew Button

OpenText Corp stock pays a dividend. Other tech stocks do as well.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: UiPath vs. C3.ai

| Robert Izquierdo

Deciding between UiPath and C3.ai isn't easy since both have strengths and weaknesses.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

3 Millionaire-Maker Tech Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three tech stocks have already proven themselves worthy, but have a lot more to prove in the near future.…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks are easy buys for those who don't have all that much to spend, and want long-term growth…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock might be stagnating, which could mean this other tech stock is at a prime advantage.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Stock Becomes World’s Most Valuable Company: Buy Now or Beware?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is now the world's highest valued company, with a market cap of US$3.34 trillion. So, is the…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Tech Stocks

Is Lightspeed Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock was supposed to surge after Dax Dasilva's return, yet it's still stagnating. So, what should investors do…

Read more »