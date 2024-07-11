This 6.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This dividend stock with a 6.4% dividend yield could be your long-term ticket to financial freedom on a monthly basis!

When it comes to monthly dividend stocks, finding companies that offer a secure future is the best way to go. These companies will continue to pay out dividends with a secure future, which is why these are the top choices for long-term investments.

With that in mind, one of the best dividend stocks for monthly income could be Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) – a company with a solid future, and a juicy 6.43% dividend yield as of writing.

Strong demand

Canada’s aging population is driving increased demand for senior living services. As baby boomers continue to retire, the need for senior care facilities like those provided by Sienna Senior Living is expected to grow significantly.

Meanwhile, Sienna has been proactive in expanding its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and developments. This growth strategy helps enhance its market position and increases its capacity to serve more residents.

What’s more, the senior care industry often benefits from government support and funding, which can provide additional financial stability and potential growth opportunities for companies like Sienna Senior Living. The healthcare and senior living sectors are generally considered defensive investments. They tend to be less affected by economic cycles, providing more stability during economic downturns.

Strong finances

Sienna Senior Living has also demonstrated solid financial performance with stable revenue growth and profitability. Their consistent cash flow generation supports their ability to pay dividends, which is attractive to income-focused investors.

Most recently, Sienna reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for Q1 2024, a significant improvement from a loss of $0.005 in Q1 2023. The company achieved revenue of $231 million for the quarter, reflecting robust growth.

Sienna maintains high liquidity, with $307 million as of December 31, 2023. The company also improved its debt service coverage ratio to 1.9 and extended the weighted average term to maturity of its debt to 5.9 years, indicating strong financial health and flexibility to pursue strategic initiatives.

Meanwhile, Sienna Senior Living is viewed positively by analysts due to its robust dividend yield and growth potential in the senior living sector. The stock’s price target suggests moderate upside potential, and recent upgrades indicate increasing confidence among analysts.

Looking ahead

For the future, there is optimistic guidance for 2024, reflecting strong financial performance and strategic growth plans. Sienna expects average same-property occupancy to grow to approximately 89% for the full year 2024, a 150 basis point increase compared to 2023. This growth, along with rate increases, is anticipated to result in high single-digit percentage NOI growth in this segment.

Meanwhile, the long-term care segment showed a 21.1% increase in NOI in Q4 2023. The stable post-pandemic environment and high occupancy rates (97.6% in Q4 2023) support the expectation of continued strong performance in 2024.

Sienna has implemented a successful cost-reduction strategy, which has contributed to significant year-over-year NOI growth. This focus on cost management is expected to continue supporting the company’s financial performance in 2024.

Overall, Sienna is a strong stock that should only be getting stronger. Meanwhile, with a 6.4% dividend yield that comes out monthly, it’s a dividend stock certainly worth the time of investors.