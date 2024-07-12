Why Dollarama Stock Keeps Going Up

Dollarama stock (TSX:DOL) continues to climb, with shares up 35% in 2024 alone. But does that mean the best has come and gone?

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) keeps on climbing. The low-cost retailer has seen shares run higher and higher as the company continues to prove it’s a good buy, inflation or not. But could this all come crashing down in the future?

With shares up 35% year-to-date, should investors be worried about a fall? Or is it time to get in before the stock rallies more?

Strong growth

First, let’s get into why the company has been climbing in the first place. Dollarama, Canada’s leading dollar store chain, has experienced significant gains in its stock price year-to-date. This upward momentum can be attributed to a combination of strong financial performance, strategic growth initiatives, and favourable market conditions.

One of the primary reasons behind Dollarama’s impressive stock performance is its robust financial results. The company reported a strong first quarter for fiscal year 2024, which ended on April 30, 2024. For instance, Dollarama stock’s revenue for Q1 2024 increased by 14.4% year-over-year to $1.3 billion, up from $1.1 billion in Q1 2023. This growth was driven by a combination of new store openings and higher same-store sales.

Same-store sales, a critical metric in retail, grew by 9.6% compared to the same period last year. This increase was fueled by higher transaction volumes and an uptick in average transaction size. Net earnings for the quarter rose to $175.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $145.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. This represents a 20.6% increase in net earnings.

More to come

Despite all this growth, more is certainly on the way. Dollarama’s strategic initiatives have also played a crucial role in its stock price appreciation. The company continues to expand its store network across Canada, aiming to reach 2,000 stores by 2031. As of Q1 2024, Dollarama operated 1,462 stores, having opened 21 new locations during the quarter. This expansion not only increases market penetration but also drives revenue growth.

Additionally, Dollarama’s focus on offering a broad range of high-quality, low-priced merchandise has resonated well with cost-conscious consumers, especially in an inflationary environment. The company’s ability to source products globally and efficiently manage its supply chain has enabled it to maintain competitive pricing while preserving margins.

What’s more, the current economic landscape has further bolstered Dollarama stock’s appeal. With inflationary pressures squeezing household budgets, more consumers are turning to discount retailers like Dollarama for everyday essentials. This shift in consumer behaviour has led to increased foot traffic and higher sales volumes for the company.

All this has led to analyst confidence. Analysts have been bullish on Dollarama’s prospects, further boosting investor confidence. Several analysts have raised their price targets for Dollarama stock, citing its strong financial performance and growth potential. The stock has also received favourable ratings from major research firms, adding to its attractiveness among investors.

Bottom line

Dollarama’s impressive stock performance year-to-date can be attributed to a combination of strong financial results, strategic growth initiatives, and favourable market conditions. The company’s robust revenue and earnings growth, coupled with its ongoing store expansion and effective cost management, have positioned it well for continued success. As consumers increasingly seek value in their purchases, Dollarama stock remains well-equipped to meet this demand, making it a compelling investment option.

Investors looking for a resilient and growing retail stock should consider Dollarama, given its proven track record and promising outlook. With continued focus on execution and expansion, Dollarama stock is poised to deliver sustained value to its shareholders.