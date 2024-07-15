Member Login
Home » Investing » Passive Income: How to Make $50 Per Month Tax-Free

Passive Income: How to Make $50 Per Month Tax-Free

Holding quality monthly dividend stocks in a TFSA can help you derive a steady stream of recurring income in 2024.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

The average TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) balance at the end of 2023 was roughly $41,000. Let’s see how you can allocate $10,000 and earn $50 in passive income each month tax-free.

What is the TFSA and how does it work?

The TFSA is a registered account in Canada that helps you generate tax-free income for life. You can hold a variety of qualified investments in the account across asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds, and mutual funds.

Any returns earned in a TFSA are exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes, making it an ideal account to hold cheap monthly dividend stocks that should help investors benefit from a steady payout and long-term capital gains. Here are two quality TSX dividend stocks TFSA investors can gain exposure to in 2024.

Exchange Income stock

Valued at $2.2 billion by market cap, Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) pays shareholders an annual dividend of $2.64 per share, translating to a yield of 5.7%. Exchange Income is an acquisition-oriented company focused on the aerospace and aviation segments. It uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify profitable companies that generate steady cash flow and operate in niche markets with opportunities for organic growth.

Last month, Exchange Income announced the acquisition of Armand Duhamel & Fils for $19 million, which should drive future cash flows higher. The acquisition was funded by $3 million in stock and $16 million in debt.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Exchange Income reported revenue of $602 million, up 14% year over year. It reported an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $111 million, up from $97 million in the year-ago period. The company’s free cash flow totalled $62 million in the March quarter, indicating a sustainable payout ratio of 58%.

Exchange Income deployed close to $40 million towards capital expenditures, which will allow it to grow its cash flow and dividend consistently going forward.

Priced at 14 times forward earnings, Exchange Income stock is really cheap and trades at a 40% discount to consensus price target estimates.

Sienna Senior Living stock

Another high-yield TSX stock is Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA), which offers you a forward yield of 6.4%. Sienna Senior provides senior living and long-term-care services in Canada and operates through two business segments that include retirement and long-term care.

Sienna Senior Living is positioned for long-term growth, driven by the rising needs of seniors, the fastest-growing demographic in the country.

During its Q1 earnings release, the company stated, “The return to a stable operating environment across Sienna’s long-term care operations, coupled with a number of significant funding announcements by the Governments of Ontario and British Columbia, resulted in strong year-over-year NOI growth.”

In Q1 of 2024, Sienna Senior increased total sales by 19.9% year over year to $239.4 million. In the retirement business, the increase was driven by annual rental rate hikes, occupancy increases, and ancillary sales. In the long-term care business, it received a one-time government funding of $27 million which contributed heavily to top-line growth.

Analysts remain bullish and expect the stock to surge over 12% in the next 12 months.

The Foolish takeaway

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Sienna Senior Living $14.55344$0.078$26.83Monthly
Exchange Income$46.11108$0.22$23.76Monthly

An investment of $10,000 distributed equally in these two companies should help you earn $50 in monthly dividends, resulting in an annual payout of $600 and a yield of 6%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Road signs rerouting traffic
Dividend Stocks

Both Have Yields Over 7.4% — But 1 Is a Better Stock to Buy Now Than the Other

| Rajiv Nanjapla

To pick a better buy, let’s assess these two high-yielding dividend stocks.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock to Buy if the Bank of Canada Keeps Cutting Rates

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is the kind of stock you want to be holding amid rising interest rates.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Got $100? 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Only have $100 on hand? These top stocks are climbing while also providing huge dividend income as well. They're perfect…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for the ultimate TSX stock to buy today and hold for decades? This stock is full of…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Ready to Invest With $5,000? 3 Stocks for July 2024

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you ready to invest in stocks that can provide growth and income for decades? Here are three options for…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 41 in Canada

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The average TFSA balance at age 41 is lower than the cumulative contribution room, but it’s never too late to…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These great Canadian dividend stocks now offer high yields.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Create $1,000 in Passive Income in 2024

| Puja Tayal

Are you building your passive-income portfolio? Invest $10,000 and get a $1,000 annual payout in 12 monthly installments starting August…

Read more »