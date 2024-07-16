Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Things You Need to Know if You Buy NorthWest REIT Today

3 Things You Need to Know if You Buy NorthWest REIT Today

This REIT holds a super high dividend yield at 7.2%, but before you invest here is exactly what investors need to know.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.

Source: Getty Images

Real estate investment trusts (REIT) are some of the best ways to create passive income. And one major winner over the last few years has been NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN).

Well, that is, overall. Yet when the pandemic restrictions came down and interest rates rose, NWH stock fell in share price. This led to a slice of its dividend. But now, things are looking up. Literally. Shares of NWH stock have risen 29% since 52-week lows. So should you get in before it reaches 52-week highs?

Here’s what investors need to know before making the move.

The dividend

First, the reason you’re here. The REIT pays dividends on a monthly basis, which is appealing for investors seeking regular income. For June 2024, the distribution was $0.03 per unit, which translates to an annualized distribution of $0.36 per unit. That dividend comes to a yield of 7.2% as of writing.

NorthWest Healthcare REIT offers a Dividend Re-Investment Plan (DRIP), allowing unitholders to reinvest their cash distributions into additional units of the REIT. This reinvestment is done at a discounted price, providing an incentive for investors to compound their investment over time. Specifically, participants in the DRIP receive bonus Trust Units equal to 3% of their cash distributions. This feature not only boosts the number of units held but also enhances the potential for long-term growth.

The combination of regular monthly distributions and the advantageous DRIP makes NorthWest Healthcare REIT an attractive option for investors looking for both steady income and growth potential through reinvestment.

Geographically diverse

NorthWest Healthcare REIT’s global diversification is one of its core strengths, providing stability and reducing risk through geographical spread. The REIT owns and operates a portfolio of healthcare real estate properties across North America, Brazil, Europe, and Australasia. 

This wide geographical footprint helps mitigate the risks associated with any single market or economic environment. As of March 31, 2024, the REIT’s portfolio included 210 income-producing properties and 17.4 million square feet of gross leasable area. 

The portfolio is diversified not only geographically but also by property type. It includes medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals, which are leased to healthcare operators. These leases are typically long-term and indexed to inflation, providing a stable and predictable income stream.

The REIT continues to pursue strategic acquisitions and partnerships to expand its global portfolio. This includes acquiring high-quality healthcare properties and entering into joint ventures with leading healthcare providers.

Strategic initiatives

NorthWest Healthcare REIT has undertaken several strategic initiatives to strengthen its financial position, enhance its portfolio, and drive long-term growth. The REIT is actively involved in acquiring high-quality healthcare properties and disposing of non-core assets. This strategy helps in optimizing the portfolio, ensuring that it is comprised of properties that align with the REIT’s long-term goals of stability and growth. Recent acquisitions have focused on high-demand markets with strong healthcare infrastructure, while dispositions have aimed at divesting properties that no longer meet strategic objectives.

NorthWest Healthcare REIT has engaged in various financing activities to strengthen its balance sheet and support its growth initiatives. This includes refinancing existing debt at favourable terms and securing new financing to fund acquisitions and development projects.

NorthWest Healthcare REIT continues to form strategic joint ventures and partnerships with leading healthcare operators. These collaborations enable the REIT to leverage the expertise and resources of its partners, facilitating entry into new markets and enhancing its service capabilities.

Bottom line

The combination of regular monthly distributions and the advantageous DRIP makes NorthWest Healthcare REIT an attractive option for investors, especially those looking for both steady income and growth potential through reinvestment.

Add in its geographically diverse operations, high occupancy rates, and bringing its finances under control, and NWH stock is certainly one to consider. Especially as it continues to climb.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With $10,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

High-yield dividend stocks can turn a $10K investment in a TFSA into a gold mine over time.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Buy 6,250 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $250/Month in Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Beyond its reliable monthly passive-income streams, iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF (TSX:FIE) is on course to double investors' capital

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

TC Energy Stock: Is a 7.22% Dividend Worth the Risk?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TC Energy stock may have a whopping 7.22% dividend yield, but does that mean it's worth the risk of a…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,334 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $100/Month in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in high dividend TSX stocks such as Atrium Mortgage can help you create a low-cost passive-income stream in 2024.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks With Dividends That Just Keep Growing

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two large-cap stocks whose dividends keep growing are better, safer options for income-focused investors.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

Want Fast-Growing Passive Income? Here are 3 Long-Term Dividend Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some fast-growing passive income options? Here are three that can provide for decades which belong in your portfolio…

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors 

| Puja Tayal

No matter how much you save, you may wonder if it is enough to retire. These dividend stocks can give…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

A 4.7% Dividend Stock That Pays Monthly Cash

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An outperforming real estate stock paying an attractive yield is ideal for investors desiring monthly cash dividends.

Read more »