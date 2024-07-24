3 Reasons to Buy CAPREIT Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN) has proven its worth time and again. And after strengthening its portfolio, it could be time to pick up the stock once more.

As the real estate market navigates through economic fluctuations, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) has emerged as a resilient stock. Whether you look at its strong history or its stable future, all the way to its low share price, there are many reasons to buy the stock. Today, let’s look at a few of those reasons to pick up CAPREIT stock today.

1. The portfolio

CAPREIT recently announced a significant shift in its portfolio with the sale of its manufactured home community (MHC) portfolio. This sale was $740 million to an entity controlled by TPG Real Estate. The move marks a pivotal realignment of CAPREIT’s focus towards its core strength: high-quality rental apartments. The MHC portfolio, comprising 12,138 residential lots across 75 community sites in Canada, was divested to streamline operations and concentrate on more profitable ventures.

The proceeds from this sale will be utilized in three key areas:

Debt Repayment: Approximately $187 million will be directed towards repaying the balance on its Canadian revolving credit facility.

Approximately $187 million will be directed towards repaying the balance on its Canadian revolving credit facility. Future Acquisitions: CAPREIT plans to reinvest in strategically aligned rental properties, enhancing its portfolio with high-growth potential assets.

CAPREIT plans to reinvest in strategically aligned rental properties, enhancing its portfolio with high-growth potential assets. General Business Purposes: This includes capital expenditures, further debt repayment, and the repurchase of trust units under its normal course issuer bid.

This strategic sale not only injects significant capital into CAPREIT. It also allows the management to sharpen its focus on its core business. This could potentially lead to enhanced operational efficiency and profitability.

2. The finances

CAPREIT’s first-quarter (Q1) 2024 financial results underscore its strong market position and operational prowess. The first quarter saw operating revenues increase to $275.8 million from $260.9 million in the same period last year. Net operating income (NOI) rose to $177.0 million, reflecting an 8.1% year-over-year increase.

What’s more, funds from operations (FFO) per unit diluted grew by 7.4% to $0.609 from $0.567, showcasing robust financial health. From there, occupied average monthly rent (AMR) increased to $1,552 from $1,428 in Canada, marking a 6.5% rise.

Add to this that CAPREIT has maintained a high occupancy rate of 98.4% in its Canadian residential portfolio. This reflects strong demand and effective property management.

3. Sustainable growth

CAPREIT’s forward-looking approach includes a significant commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. The trust has secured a $70 million loan from the Canada Infrastructure Bank to finance deep energy and decarbonization upgrades across 60 multi-residential buildings. These retrofitting projects aim to reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 40% on average per property, aligning with Canada’s climate targets.

This initiative highlights CAPREIT’s proactive stance on environmental sustainability, which is becoming increasingly important to investors. What’s more, the loan terms protect tenants from rent increases due to the upgrades, ensuring CAPREIT’s commitment to affordable housing.

Bottom line

CAPREIT’s strategic divestiture of its MHC portfolio, robust financial performance, and commitment to sustainability make it a compelling investment opportunity. By focusing on core strengths, improving operational efficiencies, and investing in green initiatives, CAPREIT is well-positioned for sustained growth and value creation.

Investors seeking stable and potentially lucrative opportunities in the real estate market should consider CAPREIT (CAR.UN) as a strong addition to their portfolios. And with a 2.93% dividend yield as well, you really cannot go wrong.