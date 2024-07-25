If you want a deal on long-term returns, these five stocks are the best way to make use of that $5,000 – especially with solid dividends.

The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

Investing $5,000 wisely requires a balance between growth potential, income stability, and valuation. Which is why today we’re going to look at exactly that. By looking at the TSX stocks that offer the best fundamentals, at the best prices. And better still, they offer a strong long-term growth strategy.

Suncor stock

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) offers an integrated business model spanning oil sands, offshore oil production, and refining, positioning it well for long-term growth. The company’s commitment to sustainability through investments in renewable energy also aligns with global energy trends .

Suncor’s strong financial results in the first quarter of 2024, with $3.2 billion in adjusted funds from operations and $1.8 billion in net earnings, demonstrate its resilience and capability to generate substantial cash flow.

Finally, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.6, Suncor is trading at a compelling valuation. It offers a significant margin of safety and potential for price appreciation as oil prices stabilize and increase . Plus, it provides a 4.2% dividend yield as of writing.

Power stock

Next up we have Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW). POW’s diversified portfolio, including financial services, asset management, and fintech investments, reduces risk and offers multiple growth avenues. This diversification supports stable revenue streams and long-term growth.

POW offers a high dividend yield, providing steady income for investors. The recent earnings report highlighted a strong financial position, with substantial earnings from its key subsidiaries like Great-West Lifeco and IGM Financial .

With a P/E ratio of 9.6, POW is attractively valued, offering a balanced approach to growth and income . Add in a dividend yield of 5.8%, and it’s a clear winner.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Then we have Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), better known as Scotiabank. BNS’s strong presence in Latin America and the Caribbean provides significant growth potential. The bank’s strategic focus on these high-growth regions mitigates risks associated with the Canadian market .

BNS has shown solid financial performance, beating earnings expectations and demonstrating robust revenue growth. This financial stability, combined with a P/E ratio of 10.6, makes it a compelling investment.

Add in that BNS’s dividend yield of approximately 6.7% makes it an attractive option for income-focused investors. The bank’s consistent and reliable dividend payments underscore its commitment to shareholder returns .

CIBC

Moving on, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is another bank offering significant value. CM’s investments in technological advancements and expansion of its bond funds lineup highlight its focus on innovation and growth. With a P/E ratio of 10.7, the stock offers a balanced blend of income and growth potential .

CM’s recent earnings report showed robust performance, with EPS exceeding analysts’ expectations and significant revenue growth. This strong financial footing supports future growth and stability .

CM offers a strong dividend yield of 5.2%, providing a steady income stream. The bank’s recent dividend declaration and changes to its Shareholder Investment Plan reflect its commitment to maximizing shareholder value .

Cenovus

Last but definitely not least, consider Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) with that $5,000. CVE has received unanimous “Buy” ratings from analysts, with a consensus price target suggesting a 27.1% upside from current levels. This optimistic outlook is supported by the company’s strategic initiatives and market position .

CVE’s significant growth in cash flow and operating activities, along with strategic investments in production capacity, indicate strong future profitability . Despite its higher P/E ratio of 11.1 compared to peers, CVE’s valuation is justified by its growth prospects and operational efficiency. The company’s diverse operations across oil sands, conventional oil, and refining provide a stable and scalable business model . And again, add on that dividend yield currently at 2.7%.

Bottom line

Investing $5,000 in a diversified portfolio of Suncor, Power, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Cenovus Energy offers a balanced approach to growth and income. Each stock presents a unique value proposition, underpinned by strong financial performance, strategic initiatives, and attractive valuations. By leveraging the strengths of these companies, investors can achieve a robust and resilient investment portfolio.