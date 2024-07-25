Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

If you want a deal on long-term returns, these five stocks are the best way to make use of that $5,000 – especially with solid dividends.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Money growing in soil , Business success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

Investing $5,000 wisely requires a balance between growth potential, income stability, and valuation. Which is why today we’re going to look at exactly that. By looking at the TSX stocks that offer the best fundamentals, at the best prices. And better still, they offer a strong long-term growth strategy.

Suncor stock

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) offers an integrated business model spanning oil sands, offshore oil production, and refining, positioning it well for long-term growth. The company’s commitment to sustainability through investments in renewable energy also aligns with global energy trends.

Suncor’s strong financial results in the first quarter of 2024, with $3.2 billion in adjusted funds from operations and $1.8 billion in net earnings, demonstrate its resilience and capability to generate substantial cash flow.

Finally, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.6, Suncor is trading at a compelling valuation. It offers a significant margin of safety and potential for price appreciation as oil prices stabilize and increase. Plus, it provides a 4.2% dividend yield as of writing.

Power stock

Next up we have Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW). POW’s diversified portfolio, including financial services, asset management, and fintech investments, reduces risk and offers multiple growth avenues. This diversification supports stable revenue streams and long-term growth.

POW offers a high dividend yield, providing steady income for investors. The recent earnings report highlighted a strong financial position, with substantial earnings from its key subsidiaries like Great-West Lifeco and IGM Financial.

With a P/E ratio of 9.6, POW is attractively valued, offering a balanced approach to growth and income. Add in a dividend yield of 5.8%, and it’s a clear winner.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Then we have Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), better known as Scotiabank. BNS’s strong presence in Latin America and the Caribbean provides significant growth potential. The bank’s strategic focus on these high-growth regions mitigates risks associated with the Canadian market.

BNS has shown solid financial performance, beating earnings expectations and demonstrating robust revenue growth. This financial stability, combined with a P/E ratio of 10.6, makes it a compelling investment.

Add in that BNS’s dividend yield of approximately 6.7% makes it an attractive option for income-focused investors. The bank’s consistent and reliable dividend payments underscore its commitment to shareholder returns.

CIBC

Moving on, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is another bank offering significant value. CM’s investments in technological advancements and expansion of its bond funds lineup highlight its focus on innovation and growth. With a P/E ratio of 10.7, the stock offers a balanced blend of income and growth potential.

CM’s recent earnings report showed robust performance, with EPS exceeding analysts’ expectations and significant revenue growth. This strong financial footing supports future growth and stability.

CM offers a strong dividend yield of 5.2%, providing a steady income stream. The bank’s recent dividend declaration and changes to its Shareholder Investment Plan reflect its commitment to maximizing shareholder value.

Cenovus

Last but definitely not least, consider Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) with that $5,000. CVE has received unanimous “Buy” ratings from analysts, with a consensus price target suggesting a 27.1% upside from current levels. This optimistic outlook is supported by the company’s strategic initiatives and market position.

CVE’s significant growth in cash flow and operating activities, along with strategic investments in production capacity, indicate strong future profitability. Despite its higher P/E ratio of 11.1 compared to peers, CVE’s valuation is justified by its growth prospects and operational efficiency. The company’s diverse operations across oil sands, conventional oil, and refining provide a stable and scalable business model. And again, add on that dividend yield currently at 2.7%.

Bottom line

Investing $5,000 in a diversified portfolio of Suncor, Power, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Cenovus Energy offers a balanced approach to growth and income. Each stock presents a unique value proposition, underpinned by strong financial performance, strategic initiatives, and attractive valuations. By leveraging the strengths of these companies, investors can achieve a robust and resilient investment portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn Over $600/Month!

| Kay Ng

Build your passive income based on safety of income and your principal. And make sure to target some growth as…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Is It Time to Buy the TSX’s 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, these stocks have performed poorly. But don't let that keep you from investing. Because the past does not predict…

Read more »

A sapling regrows in a forest that has been logged.
Dividend Stocks

The 6.6% Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield dividend stock whose business could benefit from industry tailwinds is an excellent pick for income investors.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Married Canadians: Save on Taxes by Combining Finances

| Andrew Button

If you give your spouse money to buy Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock, the second-generation dividend income is taxed at their rate.

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? 5 Stocks That Could Jump-Start Your Wealth-Building

| Demetris Afxentiou

Whether you're new to investing or a seasoned pro, adding one or more of these five stocks can provide growth…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock to Buy if the Bank of Canada Keeps Cutting Rates

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Lower rates are a tailwind for tech stocks but one dividend payer in this high-growth sector is the top buy…

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Top Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are still on sale.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

Pembina Vs. Brookfield Renewable: Which High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Better?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) look like strong dividend stocks, but is one better?

Read more »