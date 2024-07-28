Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Top TSX Stocks I’m Buying in August

3 Top TSX Stocks I’m Buying in August

Are you looking for an easy win in August? These three TSX stocks can give you everything from headline makers to stable passive-income producers.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

Earnings season has arrived, and this can be quite overwhelming. After such a lull, suddenly, we’re flooded by information, all while geopolitical issues and economic uncertainty abound.

But today, we’re looking at just three TSX stocks that offer a strong future. And what’s more, they offer a strong present and past as well. With that in mind, let’s look at the top TSX stocks I would consider buying in August.

A&W

Shares of A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN) popped by 20% this week as the company announced it would change its structure. While this was all done in the name of creating value, even more was already there.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund has shown robust financial performance. In the first quarter of 2024, the fund reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43. This was up from $0.37 in the same period of 2023. The fund’s net income for 2023 was $32 million, demonstrating consistent profitability.

Investors looking for steady income will appreciate A&W’s reliable dividend payouts. The fund declared a cash distribution of $0.16 per unit for June 2024. This maintained a steady flow of income to its unitholders. With a current yield of around 6.73%, A&W offers a compelling dividend yield compared to many other investment options.

Sleep Country

Another big move this week came from Sleep Country Holdings (TSX:ZZZ) with the announcement it would be bought up by Fairfax Financial Holdings. Fairfax Financial Holdings announced the acquisition of Sleep Country Canada for $35.00 per share. A significant premium over its recent trading price. This acquisition not only underscores the intrinsic value of Sleep Country. It also positions it for further growth under the management of Fairfax — a company known for its strategic investments and operational expertise.

So, why does this company want it? Sleep Country has demonstrated consistent financial performance. For the fiscal year ending 2023, the company reported annual revenues of $938.26 million — a modest increase from the previous year. Despite a challenging retail environment, Sleep Country managed to maintain a net income of $68.60 million. This reflects its ability to generate stable earnings.

As the leading retailer of mattresses and sleep-related products in Canada, Sleep Country is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality sleep products. The company’s extensive product range, including mattresses, bedding, and sleep accessories, caters to a broad consumer base. Furthermore, Sleep Country’s strategic initiatives, such as expanding its product offerings and enhancing its e-commerce platform, are expected to drive future growth.

VXC ETF

Finally, let’s make it simple with an exchange-traded fund (ETF). Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC) is an excellent investment choice for those looking to diversify their portfolios globally while maintaining exposure to a wide range of market caps and regions.

VXC ETF is an excellent investment choice for those looking to diversify their portfolios globally while maintaining exposure to a wide range of market caps and regions. The ETF has delivered solid returns, with a total return of 22% over the past year. Plus, it holds an attractive 1.53% dividend yield.

VXC’s holdings are well-diversified across various sectors and regions. The fund’s largest allocations are to the technology sector (21%), consumer discretionary (13.9%), and financials (13.7%). Geographically, 61.3% of its assets are allocated to U.S.-listed companies, with significant exposure to other markets like Japan, the U.K., China, and emerging markets. So, you get everything from the biggest stocks out there to the far lesser known. Altogether, it’s a clear winner as a buy in August.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Vanguard Ftse Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends A&w Revenue Royalties Income Fund. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Stocks for Beginners

1 Seriously Cheap TSX Stock Perfect for Beginning Investors

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is a fantastic low-cost dividend stock for new investors just getting started.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Tire is Paying $7 per Share in Dividends – Time to Buy the Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Tire stock (TSX:CTC.A) has one of the best dividends in the business, with a dividend at $7 per year.…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock (TSX:BCE) was once a darling on the TSX, but even with an 8.7% dividend yield, there are risks…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to bargain hunting, you've come to the right place. These two bargain stocks certainly offer that as…

Read more »

Automated vehicles
Dividend Stocks

Could This Undervalued Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock (TSX:MG) could be one of the most undervalued stocks out there – at least, for long-term investors that…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put it in This ETF

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's why this asset allocation ETF is a great way to put $500 to work.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Stocks for Beginners

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares of these two growth stocks once surged. And yet now, with shares falling back, both could be major long-term…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Is It Time to Buy the TSX’s 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, these stocks have performed poorly. But don't let that keep you from investing. Because the past does not predict…

Read more »