Member Login
Home » Investing » The 6% Dividend Stock About to Dominate the TSX

The 6% Dividend Stock About to Dominate the TSX

This dividend stock stands to make some great gains in the years to come, and right now is perhaps the perfect time to pick it up.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

We all want in on the future of the TSX and whatever is going to be the next big thing. But that’s practically impossible to identify … well, practically.

There is one area that’s all but assured to take over, and that’s renewable energy. So, let’s get into why this sector is bound for greatness, especially on the TSX. Furthermore, one 6% dividend stock is set to take advantage.

Why renewables?

The renewable energy sector is poised to dominate the TSX due to a global shift towards sustainable energy solutions. Governments worldwide are implementing policies to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. This led to increased investments in renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power. Canada, with its vast natural resources and commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, is well-positioned to benefit from this trend.

Technological advancements and decreasing costs are also driving the renewable energy sector’s prominence. Innovations in energy storage, grid management, and efficiency improvements make renewable energy more competitive with traditional fossil fuels. The cost of solar panels and wind turbines has decreased dramatically over the past decade. Now, renewable energy projects are more affordable.

And now, everyone wants in. Large pension funds, mutual funds, and individual investors are allocating more capital to companies that demonstrate strong environmental sustainability performance. This trend is creating a favourable investment environment for renewable energy firms, driving up their stock prices and market capitalizations.

A stock to benefit

Capital Power (TSX:CPX) stands to benefit significantly. This was showcased in its recent second-quarter 2024 earnings. The company generated adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $178 million and a net income of $76 million, showing its strong cash flow and profitability. The successful completion of the first Canadian 30-year hybrid financing for $450 million also highlights its financial stability and ability to access capital for growth.

But there’s more on the way as well. The ongoing integration of newly acquired assets in the U.S. also illustrates the success of its geographic diversification strategy. The entry into 25-year power-purchase agreements for solar projects in the U.S. now solidifies its long-term growth prospects in renewable energy.

Furthermore, Capital Power is advancing its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects, which are progressing on time and under budget. Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter. Altogether, this company is lined up for a stellar future.

Value on deck

Capital Power now offers a huge opportunity. With a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.59 and a forward P/E ratio of 13.79, the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings potential. The enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) ratio of 6.74 further underscores its appealing valuation.

Furthermore, the 6% increase in annual common share dividends to $2.61 per year signals confidence in future earnings and a commitment to returning value to shareholders. With a forward annual dividend rate of $2.61 and a forward annual dividend yield of 6.01%, it offers a significant return to shareholders. This yield is well above the average, providing a reliable income stream in addition to potential capital gains. Plus, the payout ratio of 48.71% indicates that the company is distributing less than half of its earnings as dividends, which is a healthy balance that allows for both rewarding shareholders and reinvesting in growth opportunities.

Bottom line

If ever there was a time to invest in Capital Power stock, it’s now. The dividend stock has stellar finances, with a strong balance sheet supported by both top- and bottom-line growth. The company should continue to see improvements as the world continues to shift to renewables. So, with a 6% dividend yield, I would certainly pick it up on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $500/Month

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors can secure a steady monthly income with these TSX stocks.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Bank of Canada Rate Cut: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants pay great dividends and still trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This REIT Pays 10% Dividends, But Are They Safe?

| Adam Othman

High yields are quite common among the REITs of Canada. However, dividend sustainability is an area where this market segment…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have resilient earnings base and healthy cash flows, enabling them to deliver above-average dividend growth.

Read more »

An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Canadian Renewable Energy Stock to Buy and Hold for Dear Life

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right renewable energy stocks can be tricky as you have to take many future-facing variables into account. However,…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 High-Yield Stocks With Decades of Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

Top dividend-growth stocks should have more room to run.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Intact Financial Stock Is Rising, But Is it Still a Buy?

| Adam Othman

Many solid growth stocks can recover relatively quickly after a market crash, but it's still prudent to time your buying…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

Buy Now, Play Later: 3 Stocks for a Wealthy Retirement

| Kay Ng

For a wealthy retirement, start saving and investing as soon as possible. Here are a few solid TSX stock ideas.

Read more »