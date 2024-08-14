Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy Now Before it Surges

1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy Now Before it Surges

This Canadian mining stock offering a substantial dividend could turn from a risk to a massive reward for value-focused, patient investors.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Diggers and trucks in a coal mine

Image source: Getty Images.

Canadian mining stocks have historically contributed to a substantial portion of the exchange’s market capitalization. In fact, as of 2023, the mining sector accounts for approximately 10-15% of the TSX’s total market value. These stocks are known for their cyclical nature, often experiencing strong price fluctuations in response to changes in commodity prices.

With their significant upside potential during commodity bull markets these stocks have become a key focus for investors looking to capitalize on global economic trends. So, let’s get into a one strong mining stock to keep on your radar.

SSR Mining

SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM) is a mid-tier, diversified mining company primarily focused on the production of precious metals, including gold and silver. Based out of Vancouver, SSR Mining operates several mines across the Americas and Turkey. Its most notable assets include the Marigold mine in Nevada, the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, and the Çöpler Gold Mine in Turkey.

Financially, SSR Mining has delivered a solid performance characterized by strong cash flow generation and a robust balance sheet. The company focuses on cost efficiency, aiming to deliver consistent production at low all-in sustaining costs (AISC). This financial discipline allows SSR Mining to maintain profitability even in fluctuating commodity markets.

What’s on deck

SSR Mining’s future outlook is mixed, primarily influenced by the challenges at its Çöpler mine in Turkey. The February 2024 incident at Çöpler, which led to a significant loss of life and operational suspension, remains unresolved, creating uncertainty around the mine’s restart timeline. The company has since undertaken substantial remediation efforts. However, the high associated costs, estimated between $250 to $300 million, and ongoing investigations make it difficult to predict when full operations will resume.

Despite the challenges at Çöpler, SSR Mining’s other operations—Marigold, Seabee, and Puna—are performing in line with expectations. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 production guidance of 340,000 to 380,000 gold equivalent ounces, primarily driven by these mines. The Marigold mine is expected to see improved performance in the second half of 2024, with production ramping up and costs decreasing. Also, Seabee and Puna are on track to meet their respective production targets. This should help with some of the financial impacts of the Çöpler suspension.

Looking ahead

In the future, SSR Mining’s strong liquidity position, with over $850 million in available liquidity, provides a cushion to make it through these ongoing challenges. The company’s focus on cost efficiency and maintaining production levels at its other mines will be crucial in sustaining profitability while Çöpler remains offline.

However, the timing and outcome of the Çöpler incident resolution will be pivotal in shaping SSR Mining’s overall performance in the coming quarters. Investors will need to closely monitor developments related to Çöpler and the company’s ability to manage its remediation costs and potential legal liabilities.

Value available

For now, SSR Mining presents a mixed picture as an investment. On the positive side, the company looks undervalued relative to its assets. With a price-to-book ratio of just 0.30, investors are paying only a fraction of the company’s book value per share at $15.28. This suggests that the market might be undervaluing SSR Mining’s underlying assets. Additionally, the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.35 implies that the stock is relatively inexpensive compared to its earnings potential. This makes it attractive for value-focused investors.

Still, there are several red flags that potential investors should consider. The company’s profitability is a major concern. It holds a trailing 12-month profit margin of -39.15% and a return on equity of -14.67%. So, SSR Mining is currently losing money and not generating sufficient returns for its shareholders.

Bottom line

Despite its attractive dividend yield of 6.11% as of writing, the underlying operational issues and negative profitability metrics suggest that SSR Mining carries significant risk. Yet, it also holds the potential for immense rewards. Investors looking for value might find the stock appealing at its current low valuation. However, they should be aware of the potential for continued volatility and financial challenges. A clear recovery strategy and improvement in profitability would be ideal for SSR Mining — especially if it’s going to be considered a safe and growing investment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX has a wide selection of mining stocks.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Gold Stock Just Popped 10%: Here’s Why

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This gold stock saw shares surge by 10% with more production on deck after the company closed a mine last…

Read more »

Businessman and engineer handshake closing a deal in construction site
Stocks for Beginners

Why Shares of Filo Stock Are Powering Higher

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares of Filo stock (TSX:FIL) surged as the company reported it would be bought out by two copper miners at…

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock Worth a Long-Term Investment

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) remains a top Canadian mining stock long-term investors may want to consider on dips right…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Kinross Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Kinross (TSX:K) stock has almost doubled in share price in the last year. But does that necessarily mean it's too…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Is It Time to Buy the TSX’s 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, these stocks have performed poorly. But don't let that keep you from investing. Because the past does not predict…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Price Plummets: 2 Gold Stocks to Keep an Eye On

| Adam Othman

Stable as it is in the long term, even gold is not immune to price fluctuations and slumps. This is…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Kinross Stock Rose 19% Last Month: Is it Still a Buy in August?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Kinross (TSX:K) stock has made some major moves, but with second-quarter earnings coming up, there are still some concerns.

Read more »