This 5.3% Dividend Behemoth Pays Out Every Month

This 5.3% Dividend Behemoth Pays Out Every Month

If you want a dividend stock for the most amount of passive income you can imagine, you want this offering growth and dividend growth.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

Monthly dividend stocks are like the gift that keeps on giving, literally every month! Instead of waiting for those quarterly payouts, investors can enjoy the sweet sound of cash hitting their accounts 12 times a year. This frequency can really add up, especially for those reinvesting dividends. Over time, this reinvestment can significantly boost the overall returns, thanks to the magic of compounding. Imagine snowballing your investment into a nice little financial cushion just by letting your dividends work for you every single month!

Not only do monthly dividend stocks keep the cash flow steady, but they also offer a smoother ride through market ups and downs. When you get paid monthly, it’s easier to navigate those rocky times without feeling the pinch. Plus, for those who rely on dividends for income, like retirees, monthly payouts can better align with regular expenses, making budgeting a breeze. It’s like getting a paycheque from your investments, which can be especially handy for covering those bills or even treating yourself to something special every now and then. So, let’s get into a dividend stock to help investors out.

Dream Industrial

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) on the TSX is one of those hidden gems in the world of real estate investments. Specializing in industrial properties, this real estate investment trust (REIT) has built a solid portfolio across North America and Europe. This gives it a diversified base that’s tough to beat. The stock is currently priced around $13.35, with a market cap of $3.85 billion and a forward annual dividend yield of 5.26%. This makes it an attractive option for income-focused investors. The trust has consistently paid out dividends, with the current annual dividend rate sitting at $0.70 per share. This is quite appealing, especially for those who love seeing that dividend income rolling in monthly.

In the past, Dream Industrial REIT has shown impressive resilience and growth. Even though the stock has seen some fluctuations, its industrial focus has kept it strong. Particularly as e-commerce and logistics demand continue to rise. The REIT’s enterprise value is a hefty $6.71 billion, and its properties are generating solid revenue despite a slight dip in quarterly revenue growth year over year. The 71.21% operating margin is a testament to the management’s effectiveness in keeping operations lean and profitable.

Offering value

Currently, the stock is trading near its 52-week average, which suggests that it’s reasonably valued at the moment. The price/book (P/B) ratio is 0.83, indicating that the stock is trading below the value of its assets. This makes it a potential bargain for savvy investors. The REIT’s ability to maintain a payout ratio of 115.33% also underscores its commitment to returning value to shareholders. This does indicate that it’s paying out more in dividends than it earns, which might raise eyebrows for some. However, the REIT’s strong cash flow and substantial asset base provide a cushion to support these payouts.

Looking ahead, Dream Industrial REIT is well-positioned to benefit from ongoing trends in industrial real estate. As more companies seek out logistics and warehousing solutions, the demand for industrial properties is only expected to grow. With a robust portfolio and a strategy that emphasizes long-term growth and stability, Dream Industrial REIT is likely to continue delivering solid returns. Plus, with its exposure to both North American and European markets, the REIT offers a unique mix of geographic diversification that can help mitigate risks.

Bottom line

If you’re an investor seeking steady income with a touch of growth potential, Dream Industrial REIT could be a strong addition to your portfolio. Its focus on industrial properties, combined with solid management and attractive valuation metrics, makes it a compelling option, especially for those looking to ride the wave of industrial real estate growth while enjoying consistent monthly dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

