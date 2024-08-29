2 Affordable Passive Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

There are many passive income stocks out there, but these are backed up by solid balance sheets and industries for life.

Finding affordable passive income stocks is like treasure hunting in the stock market. But there are ways to find those gems. Start by scanning for companies with a solid history of paying dividends. These are often referred to as dividend aristocrats. Keep an eye out for sectors that traditionally provide stable dividends, like utilities, real estate, and consumer staples. It’s also wise to check the company’s financial health, looking for low debt levels and consistent cash flow. And, don’t forget to diversify your picks to spread out risk and keep your income flowing smoothly. In that case, there are three we can look at for passive income today.

Keg REIT

Investors should definitely consider buying Keg REIT (TSX:KEG.UN) for a slice of passive monthly income that could really spice up their portfolios! With a market cap of around $168.2 million and a forward annual dividend yield of 7.7%, Keg REIT stands out for its attractive payout. This makes it a great option for income-seeking investors.

The trailing Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.2 is relatively low, suggesting that the stock is reasonably valued compared to its earnings. Meanwhile, its impressive profit margin of 79.4% and operating margin of 98.5% demonstrate the company’s efficiency and solid profitability. With a history of quarterly earnings growth skyrocketing by 355.4%, it’s clear that Keg REIT is doing something right!

Furthermore, Keg REIT’s financial stability is quite appealing, with total debt representing just 12.6% of equity, indicating a strong balance sheet. Although the current ratio is low at 0.04, the company’s healthy operating cash flow of $27.8 million and levered free cash flow of $141.9 million suggest that it can comfortably cover its obligations. With over 50% of shares held by insiders, it shows that management has skin in the game, which is often a good sign for investors.

Slate Grocery

Investors may also want to consider buying Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) on the TSX if they’re on the lookout for a solid source of passive monthly income. With a market cap of around $720.2 million and a forward annual dividend yield of 9.7%, this stock offers an attractive opportunity for income-seeking investors. The trailing P/E ratio of 15.8 is reasonable. Especially when you compare it to the forward P/E of just 6.6. This suggests that the stock is undervalued relative to its earnings potential.

Plus, with an impressive operating margin of 75.7%, SGR.UN showcases its ability to manage costs effectively. This is crucial for maintaining profitability and supporting dividend payments. While the company has faced some revenue challenges with a slight decline of 0.5% year-over-year, it still reported a net income of $34.1 million.

The total cash position of $21.5 million and a levered free cash flow of $54 million indicate that SGR.UN has the financial flexibility to support its dividend commitments, despite a current ratio of just 0.09. Though the payout ratio is a bit high at 153%, this could signal a commitment to returning value to shareholders. This makes it an attractive option for those willing to accept a bit more risk for higher rewards. Overall, SGR.UN has the potential to provide a lucrative monthly income stream, making it a worthwhile consideration for any income-focused investor!