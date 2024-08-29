Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Affordable Passive Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

2 Affordable Passive Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

There are many passive income stocks out there, but these are backed up by solid balance sheets and industries for life.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline

Image source: Getty Images

Finding affordable passive income stocks is like treasure hunting in the stock market. But there are ways to find those gems. Start by scanning for companies with a solid history of paying dividends. These are often referred to as dividend aristocrats. Keep an eye out for sectors that traditionally provide stable dividends, like utilities, real estate, and consumer staples. It’s also wise to check the company’s financial health, looking for low debt levels and consistent cash flow. And, don’t forget to diversify your picks to spread out risk and keep your income flowing smoothly. In that case, there are three we can look at for passive income today.

Keg REIT

Investors should definitely consider buying Keg REIT (TSX:KEG.UN) for a slice of passive monthly income that could really spice up their portfolios! With a market cap of around $168.2 million and a forward annual dividend yield of 7.7%, Keg REIT stands out for its attractive payout. This makes it a great option for income-seeking investors.

The trailing Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.2 is relatively low, suggesting that the stock is reasonably valued compared to its earnings. Meanwhile, its impressive profit margin of 79.4% and operating margin of 98.5% demonstrate the company’s efficiency and solid profitability. With a history of quarterly earnings growth skyrocketing by 355.4%, it’s clear that Keg REIT is doing something right!

Furthermore, Keg REIT’s financial stability is quite appealing, with total debt representing just 12.6% of equity, indicating a strong balance sheet. Although the current ratio is low at 0.04, the company’s healthy operating cash flow of $27.8 million and levered free cash flow of $141.9 million suggest that it can comfortably cover its obligations. With over 50% of shares held by insiders, it shows that management has skin in the game, which is often a good sign for investors.

Slate Grocery

Investors may also want to consider buying Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) on the TSX if they’re on the lookout for a solid source of passive monthly income. With a market cap of around $720.2 million and a forward annual dividend yield of 9.7%, this stock offers an attractive opportunity for income-seeking investors. The trailing P/E ratio of 15.8 is reasonable. Especially when you compare it to the forward P/E of just 6.6. This suggests that the stock is undervalued relative to its earnings potential.

Plus, with an impressive operating margin of 75.7%, SGR.UN showcases its ability to manage costs effectively. This is crucial for maintaining profitability and supporting dividend payments. While the company has faced some revenue challenges with a slight decline of 0.5% year-over-year, it still reported a net income of $34.1 million.

The total cash position of $21.5 million and a levered free cash flow of $54 million indicate that SGR.UN has the financial flexibility to support its dividend commitments, despite a current ratio of just 0.09. Though the payout ratio is a bit high at 153%, this could signal a commitment to returning value to shareholders. This makes it an attractive option for those willing to accept a bit more risk for higher rewards. Overall, SGR.UN has the potential to provide a lucrative monthly income stream, making it a worthwhile consideration for any income-focused investor!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Own for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have steadily increased dividends for decades.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

My Top 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Jitendra Parashar

These two dividend-paying Canadian stocks could help you grow your TFSA investments at a fast pace.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Instant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock is offering up income but also huge returns in the near future as the world keeps…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Don’t Miss These Dividend Deals for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still look cheap and offer great dividend yields.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 9% That You Can Buy for Less Than $10 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks offer immense passive income for long-term investors, with high yields for right now!

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock could be a huge benefit to any passive-income seeking portfolio. And now might be the best…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive-Income Investors: Scotiabank vs. Enbridge

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both offer major dividends, but which is the better buy? Let's get into what investors should consider before picking up…

Read more »