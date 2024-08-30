Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive Income: CIBC or Pembina?

The Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive Income: CIBC or Pembina?

These two dividend stocks are top options, but which is the better long-term hold?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) and Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) are considered strong investments for several compelling reasons. CIBC, one of Canada’s major banks, is known for its robust financial health and diverse range of services, including retail and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets. The bank’s consistent performance, solid capital position, and reliable dividend payouts make it a dependable choice for investors seeking stability and income. CIBC’s strategic focus on technology and expansion into U.S. markets further enhances its growth potential.

On the other hand, Pembina Pipeline stands out in the energy sector with its extensive network of pipelines and facilities transporting oil and gas products. The company benefits from long-term contracts with major clients, ensuring a steady revenue stream and solid cash flow. Pembina’s commitment to delivering consistent dividends adds to its appeal, making it a favoured option for dividend-seeking investors. Together, CIBC and Pembina offer attractive investment opportunities with their strong financial foundations and reliable income streams. But which is the better buy?

Think long term

When it comes to choosing between CIBC and Pembina Pipeline for long-term passive income, both stocks offer appealing attributes. Yet they cater to different investment preferences. CIBC has a longstanding reputation as a stable and reliable financial institution. Historically, it has demonstrated strong performance, with consistent revenue and profit growth. Its dividend yield is attractive, currently at around 5%, with a payout ratio of about 54%. This reflects a balance between rewarding shareholders and maintaining financial health. The bank’s diversified business model, which includes retail banking, commercial services, and capital markets, provides a solid foundation for future growth.

On the other hand, Pembina Pipeline has carved out a strong niche in the energy sector, focusing on transportation and midstream services for oil and gas. Its dividend yield is slightly higher at approximately 5.3%, supported by a robust pipeline network and long-term contracts that provide steady revenue. Historically, Pembina has been a favourite among dividend investors due to its reliable payouts, often exceeding 6% in recent years. However, it also has a higher payout ratio of around 83%, which indicates a greater portion of its earnings is returned to shareholders. This can be attractive for those seeking higher income but may also suggest higher risk.

Looking back for future growth

In terms of historical performance, CIBC has shown resilience through various economic cycles, benefiting from Canada’s strong banking regulations and diversified portfolio. Pembina, while also stable, is more sensitive to fluctuations in the energy market. This can affect its revenue and stock price. The company’s performance is closely tied to oil and gas prices, which can introduce more volatility compared to the more stable financial sector.

For long-term passive income, CIBC might appeal to investors who prefer stability and a diversified approach. Especially given its lower payout ratio and more consistent dividend history. Pembina, with its higher yield and higher payout ratio, could be attractive to those who prioritize immediate income over stability. Understanding that energy sector volatility might impact performance.

Bottom line

Ultimately, the choice between CIBC and Pembina depends on your risk tolerance and income preferences. CIBC offers a well-rounded investment with solid dividends and less sensitivity to commodity prices. Meanwhile, Pembina provides higher immediate returns with potentially higher risks associated with the energy sector. Both stocks have their merits. Therefore, selecting the better option for you will depend on your individual investment goals and strategies.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 26% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Andrew Walker

This top Canadian bank stock deserves to be on your radar.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 101: Earn $642.96 Per Year Tax-Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is THE tool when it comes to making income each year. But it's likely you don't even know…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Build a Tax-Free Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in monthly dividend stocks such as Whitecap Resources and holding it in a TFSA can help you generate a…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Buy 588 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $100.55/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly dividend stocks don't have to be risky. In fact, with this dividend ETF you're looking at safe income for…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the TSX Composite?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks might seem like a steal with such high yields, but I would think twice before buying in…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 101: Earn $250 Per Month Tax-Free

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in high-dividend stocks such as Alaris Equity and Exchange Income can help you earn $250 in tax-free income every…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Buy These Top Dividend Stocks for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 1 Top Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for September

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks are due for a further rise, but this one utility stock is a top long-term hold for dividend…

Read more »