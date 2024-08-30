The Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive Income: CIBC or Pembina?

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) and Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) are considered strong investments for several compelling reasons. CIBC, one of Canada’s major banks, is known for its robust financial health and diverse range of services, including retail and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets. The bank’s consistent performance, solid capital position, and reliable dividend payouts make it a dependable choice for investors seeking stability and income. CIBC’s strategic focus on technology and expansion into U.S. markets further enhances its growth potential.

On the other hand, Pembina Pipeline stands out in the energy sector with its extensive network of pipelines and facilities transporting oil and gas products. The company benefits from long-term contracts with major clients, ensuring a steady revenue stream and solid cash flow. Pembina’s commitment to delivering consistent dividends adds to its appeal, making it a favoured option for dividend-seeking investors. Together, CIBC and Pembina offer attractive investment opportunities with their strong financial foundations and reliable income streams. But which is the better buy?

Think long term

When it comes to choosing between CIBC and Pembina Pipeline for long-term passive income, both stocks offer appealing attributes. Yet they cater to different investment preferences. CIBC has a longstanding reputation as a stable and reliable financial institution. Historically, it has demonstrated strong performance, with consistent revenue and profit growth. Its dividend yield is attractive, currently at around 5%, with a payout ratio of about 54%. This reflects a balance between rewarding shareholders and maintaining financial health. The bank’s diversified business model, which includes retail banking, commercial services, and capital markets, provides a solid foundation for future growth.

On the other hand, Pembina Pipeline has carved out a strong niche in the energy sector, focusing on transportation and midstream services for oil and gas. Its dividend yield is slightly higher at approximately 5.3%, supported by a robust pipeline network and long-term contracts that provide steady revenue. Historically, Pembina has been a favourite among dividend investors due to its reliable payouts, often exceeding 6% in recent years. However, it also has a higher payout ratio of around 83%, which indicates a greater portion of its earnings is returned to shareholders. This can be attractive for those seeking higher income but may also suggest higher risk.

Looking back for future growth

In terms of historical performance, CIBC has shown resilience through various economic cycles, benefiting from Canada’s strong banking regulations and diversified portfolio. Pembina, while also stable, is more sensitive to fluctuations in the energy market. This can affect its revenue and stock price. The company’s performance is closely tied to oil and gas prices, which can introduce more volatility compared to the more stable financial sector.

For long-term passive income, CIBC might appeal to investors who prefer stability and a diversified approach. Especially given its lower payout ratio and more consistent dividend history. Pembina, with its higher yield and higher payout ratio, could be attractive to those who prioritize immediate income over stability. Understanding that energy sector volatility might impact performance.

Bottom line

Ultimately, the choice between CIBC and Pembina depends on your risk tolerance and income preferences. CIBC offers a well-rounded investment with solid dividends and less sensitivity to commodity prices. Meanwhile, Pembina provides higher immediate returns with potentially higher risks associated with the energy sector. Both stocks have their merits. Therefore, selecting the better option for you will depend on your individual investment goals and strategies.