1 TSX Stock That Could Set You Up for Life

Loblaw (TSX:L) has been having a few rough years and yet always seems to manage to get out on top.

There are quite a few factors to consider when seeking out a TSX stock you could hold for life. It’s one that combines a solid track record of consistent dividend payments, strong and adaptable business fundamentals, and a history of navigating market ups and downs with resilience.

Ideally, it’s a company in a stable or essential industry with a leadership team that prioritizes long-term growth and shareholder value. If the company consistently reinvests in itself, stays innovative, and maintains a strong balance sheet, it becomes a reliable cornerstone of your portfolio. Thereby offering both peace of mind and the potential for steady returns over the decades. So, let’s look at one on the TSX today!

Loblaw

Loblaw Companies (TSX:L) is a cornerstone of the Canadian retail landscape, best known for its extensive network of grocery stores, pharmacies, and real estate holdings. As the largest food retailer in Canada, Loblaw’s reach and influence in the market are significant. The company’s diverse portfolio includes well-known brands like President’s Choice, No Name, and Shoppers Drug Mart, which cater to a wide range of consumer needs. This diversity not only drives consistent revenue. It also provides a hedge against economic downturns, as food and health-related spending remains essential regardless of economic conditions.

Investing in Loblaw offers more than just exposure to the retail sector. It also provides steady dividend income. The company has a track record of paying reliable dividends. Furthermore, Loblaw’s commitment to innovation and adapting to changing consumer preferences, such as the growth in online shopping and health-conscious products, positions it well for future growth. Whether you’re looking for a solid, long-term investment or a steady income stream, Loblaw stock is often seen as a dependable choice on the TSX.

Into earnings

Loblaw has had a pretty eventful year so far! In its second quarter of 2024, it reported strong operational performance. Yet the headline was the settlement of a long-running class action lawsuit related to bread price-fixing. This settlement impacted their net earnings by $121 million. Despite this, the company managed to show resilience with a revenue increase of 1.5% to $13.95 billion. The food retail sector saw a slight bump in customer traffic, although same-store sales growth was modest at just 0.2%. Interestingly, while their food sales grew, drug retail sales, especially in the beauty category, continued to outperform, reflecting a shift in consumer behaviour.

In another bold move, Loblaw is piloting a new “no name” store format in Ontario. These stores are designed to help customers save up to 20% on everyday essentials by cutting down on operating costs and offering a simplified shopping experience. This concept is part of Loblaw’s ongoing strategy to cater to price-sensitive shoppers amid ongoing concerns about food inflation. With shorter hours, a limited product assortment, and no refrigeration, this no-frills approach is an innovative step to maintaining customer loyalty in a competitive retail environment. It’s definitely a fascinating time for Loblaw as it navigates these challenges while continuing to focus on growth and customer satisfaction.

Still valuable

Loblaw stock remains a compelling investment, even as it trades near its 52-week high, thanks to its consistent performance and strategic expansion into new markets. With a market cap of over $53 billion and a strong return on equity of 19.22%, Loblaw has demonstrated its ability to generate solid returns for shareholders. The company’s focus on retail excellence, including its leadership in the grocery sector and recent foray into value-driven formats, continues to drive steady revenue growth. The trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) of 26.61 and forward P/E of 20.66 suggest that the market still sees growth potential in Loblaw’s future, supported by its solid financial health and robust cash flow.

Yet what truly sets Loblaw apart is its strategic expansion into the healthcare sector, particularly through its Shoppers Drug Mart brand. This move not only diversifies Loblaw’s revenue streams but also positions it well to capitalize on the growing demand for healthcare services in Canada. The company’s focus on pharmacy and healthcare services, which saw significant same-store sales growth, complements its core retail operations and adds a layer of stability to its earnings. This diversification, coupled with Loblaw’s commitment to innovation and customer value, makes its stock a valuable long-term holding in any portfolio.