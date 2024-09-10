Member Login
The 11.5% Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

The 11.5% Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

Fiera (TSX:FSZ) stock offers a massive amount of passive income through dividends. But there are some red flags to watch.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) stock has taken a hit over the last few years due to a mix of factors. It includes underperformance in some of its investment funds, increased competition, and concerns about its ability to grow assets under management in a challenging market environment. And volatility in the markets hasn’t helped.

However, there’s potential for a turnaround if Fiera can stabilize its performance, capitalize on its recent strategic initiatives, and demonstrate consistent growth, especially in its assets under management. And this offers an attractive opportunity for those willing to bet on its recovery.

What happened?

Fiera Capital, known for its expertise in asset management, faced some tough challenges, which made investors a bit jittery. Additionally, the broader market hasn’t been too kind either. Economic uncertainties and increased competition are putting pressure on the company’s ability to attract and grow assets under management. This combination of factors led to a noticeable dip in the stock price, as investors questioned Fiera’s ability to maintain its growth trajectory in such a tough environment.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for Fiera. The company has been working on turning things around. This includes implementing strategic initiatives aimed at improving performance and regaining investor confidence. It’s been focusing on expanding its product offerings, enhancing investment strategies, and cutting costs where necessary. If these efforts start to pay off, Fiera could see its fortunes improve, potentially leading to a rebound in its stock price. For now, though, it’s a bit of a waiting game as investors watch to see if Fiera can successfully navigate through these challenging times and get back on track.

What Fiera must do

For Fiera Capital’s stock to stage a comeback, a few key catalysts could do the trick. First, improved performance in their investment funds would be a big confidence booster for investors. If Fiera can consistently deliver better-than-expected returns across its portfolio, it could help restore faith in the company’s ability to manage assets effectively. Thus attracting more clients and growing assets under management. Additionally, any positive developments in the broader economy, such as a market rally or favourable regulatory changes, could also provide a tailwind for the stock, especially if these factors help ease investor concerns about the industry as a whole.

Another potential catalyst could be the successful execution of strategic initiatives that Fiera has been rolling out, such as expanding into new markets or launching innovative investment products. If these strategies start to show tangible results, like increased revenues or enhanced margins, it could signal to the market that Fiera is back on the right path. Moreover, any moves to streamline operations or reduce costs effectively could further improve profitability. Thereby making the stock more attractive to both current and prospective investors. If Fiera can hit a few of these key milestones, it might just be the spark needed to turn the stock around.

Stop or go?

When it comes to Fiera Capital’s stock, there are a few red flags as well as some “green” ones. Starting with the red flags, Fiera’s earnings have been under some pressure, with net earnings attributable to shareholders down 53.3% year over year in the latest quarter, primarily due to higher operating expenses. The company’s adjusted net earnings also saw a decline. This can raise concerns about profitability and the sustainability of its dividend. Additionally, the payout ratio stands at a hefty 159.26%, indicating that the company is paying out more in dividends than it earns. So, this might not be sustainable in the long term.

On the flip side, there are also some green flags that could make Fiera an interesting prospect. Despite the challenges, Fiera continues to generate strong free cash flow, with a notable increase of 167.9% in the last twelve months. This could help support its high dividend yield of 11.5% at writing. The company has also shown resilience in its revenue streams, with a modest 3.1% year-over-year growth. Plus, it’s making strategic moves like share buybacks and insider purchases. This often signals management’s confidence in the company’s future. With a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, the stock might be undervalued, thus offering potential upside if the company can stabilize its earnings and continue to manage cash flow effectively.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

