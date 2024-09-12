Member Login
Home » Investing » RRSP Must-Haves: 2 Canadian Stocks to Secure Your Savings

RRSP Must-Haves: 2 Canadian Stocks to Secure Your Savings

When it comes to secure stocks for your RRSP, keep the guess work out of it and consider these two top stocks.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

The Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is a powerhouse for Canadians looking to build a solid retirement nest egg. Its key strength lies in its ability to offer immediate tax benefits. Contributions are tax-deductible, meaning you can reduce your taxable income for the year. Plus, any investment growth within the RRSP is tax-deferred until you withdraw it in retirement – potentially allowing your money to grow faster over time. This combination of upfront tax savings and tax-deferred growth makes the RRSP a go-to option for smart, long-term retirement planning. But, where to invest?

Consider ETFs

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are a fantastic match for your RRSP because they combine the best of both worlds: diversification and cost-effectiveness. When you invest in an ETF, you’re essentially buying a basket of stocks or bonds. This spreads out your risk across multiple assets rather than putting all your eggs in one basket. This diversification is key to building a stable, long-term portfolio within your RRSP. Plus, ETFs typically have lower fees compared to mutual funds – meaning more of your money stays invested and working hard for your retirement.

Another great advantage of ETFs in an RRSP is their flexibility. Whether you’re looking for broad market exposure, sector-specific investments, or even international opportunities, there’s likely an ETF out there that fits your needs. And since RRSPs are all about long-term growth, the ability to easily rebalance your portfolio by trading ETFs is a huge plus. You can adjust your investments as needed without worrying about hefty fees or complex transactions, thereby making ETFs a hassle-free, smart choice for your retirement savings.

VBAL

The Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX:VBAL) is a great option for your RRSP because it offers a perfect blend of growth and stability, all wrapped up in one convenient package. This all-in-one ETF is designed to give you a balanced mix of stocks and bonds, with a roughly 60/40 split between the two. This balance means you get exposure to the growth potential of equities. All while still enjoying the safety and income from fixed income investments. It’s like having a well-rounded portfolio without the hassle of managing multiple funds, thereby making it a smart, low-maintenance choice for long-term retirement planning.

Another reason VBAL shines in an RRSP is its global diversification. With this ETF, you’re not just investing in Canadian markets. You’re getting exposure to a broad range of assets from around the world. This helps to spread risk and tap into growth opportunities wherever they arise. Plus, VBAL’s low management fee means more of your money stays invested, working for you over the long haul. It’s a simple, cost-effective way to ensure your RRSP is set up for success, offering peace of mind as you work towards a comfortable retirement.

FIE

The iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF (TSX:FIE) is a fantastic option for your RRSP if you’re looking to combine income with a focus on Canada’s robust financial sector. This ETF provides exposure to a mix of high-yielding Canadian financial stocks, preferred shares, and income trusts – all known for their stability and consistent income. With FIE, you’re tapping into the strength of Canada’s banks and financial institutions – ones that have a strong track record of weathering economic storms and delivering reliable dividends. Plus, the monthly income distribution is a great feature for those who appreciate regular cash flow. Even within a retirement account.

Another reason FIE is a smart pick for an RRSP is its emphasis on income generation. This aligns perfectly with the long-term growth and stability goals of retirement savings. The financial sector is often a cornerstone of many investment portfolios due to its resilience and profitability, and FIE lets you capture this while enjoying the tax-deferred growth benefits of an RRSP. Whether you’re in the accumulation phase or nearing retirement, FIE offers a steady stream of income and potential for growth. Thereby making it a solid, dependable choice for securing your financial future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

CPP Pensioners: You’re Getting a Cost-of-Living Increase in 2025

| Andrew Button

You can supplement CPP with dividend stocks like Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM).

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me More Than $300 Per Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want to earn a tasty income stream? Here are three dividend stocks that pay over $300 each month.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Forget the Magnificent 7: Buy the Top-Notch 2!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While the Magnificent 7 look, well, pretty magnificent, there are two others investors may want to consider instead.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Gems to Buy as Bank of Canada Cuts Interest Rates

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why top TSX stocks such as Slate Grocery should benefit from a lower interest rate environment in the next…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Earn $100 Monthly With $17,500 in These 3 TSX Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding, monthly-paying dividend stocks could deliver a stable monthly payout.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Million-Dollar TFSA? 1 Way to Win That Wealth!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking to get that million-dollar TFSA? It's not as hard as you might think, especially with a REIT…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,470.68 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to start creating massive passive income, this dividend stock is sure to get you there, especially when…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Can Enbridge Sustain its Dividend Growth Through 2030?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a TSX dividend stock that is positioned to grow its dividends in 2024 and beyond, making it a…

Read more »